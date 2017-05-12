North Carolina confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Brandon Harris

In late March, Brandon Harris announced that he had committed to North Carolina. Friday, the quarterback’s new school made the move officially official.

UNC confirmed via a press release that Harris has signed his scholarship agreement with the university and will play football for the Tar Heels this fall. The fourth-year senior, who has yet to use his redshirt, is scheduled to graduate from LSU this month, and will join his new team this summer.

Harris, who announced his decision to transfer from LSU in mid-February, had also considered, among others, Arizona and Texas.

After starting all 12 games in 2015 for the Tigers, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.

The Tar Heels will be looking to replace one-year starter Mitch Trubisky, who left school early and was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Harris will join a quarterback competition that includes Logan Byrd, Nathan Elliott and Chaz Surratt, with the redshirt freshman Surratt the favorite to replace Trubisky at the moment.