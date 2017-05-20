East Carolina officially inks Power Five transfer trio

An influx of Power Five talent has significantly bolstered East Carolina’s roster on both sides of the ball.

As has previously been reported at various points in time, ECU has officially confirmed the additions of running back Tyshon Dye (Clemson), defensive lineman Gaelin Elmore (Minnesota) and quarterback Thomas Sirk (Duke). As all three players are coming to the Pirates as graduate transfers, each will be able to immediately contribute to the football in 2017.

Sirk’s official addition continues what’s been an injury-plagued football odyssey.

Sirk continues his recovery from what was a third Achilles injury, which he sustained last August, and would have been held out of contact had he remained at Duke for spring practice. The same injury cost the quarterback both the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Sirk started all 12 games during the 2015 season before rupturing his Achilles in early February of 2016.

Because of those injuries, Sirk was granted a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA this past November. In February of this year, Sirk announced his decision to transfer from the Blue Devils.

“I feel Thomas will help this football team in many ways, especially from a maturity and character standpoint,” head coach Scottie Montgomery, who was Sirk’s coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons with Duke, said. “He knows our system well on the field and we feel confident about merging his skills with what we’re trying to do as an entire unit.”

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Dye was rated as the No. 14 running back in the country. The Georgia high schooler chose Clemson over offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.

After running for what turned out to be a career-high 151 yards as a true freshman, he ran for 91 in 2015. Dye’s 109 yards during the Tigers’ run to the title this past season was tied for sixth on the team.

In mid-January, not long after Clemson beat Alabama for the title, Dye decided to transfer out of the program for his senior season.

Moore, meanwhile, opted for ECU over opportunities that included, among others, Arizona and South Carolina.

The 6-6, 275-pound lineman played in 38 games the past three seasons. He started nine of those contests, with six of the starts coming last season.

“Tyshon is a big physical back who definitely has home run potential,” Montgomery said in a statement. “He’s obviously been a part of a championship culture and I’m confident he will have an opportunity to impact our program with a similar mindset. …

“I expect Gaelin’s presence to provide us with an explosive edge rusher who can affect both the running and passing game. Off the field, his life story is one of perseverance and will be a source of inspiration to all of us.”