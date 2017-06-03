Despite pending trial, Michigan brings back suspended WR Grant Perry

Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry has had so many status changes in the past few months it can be difficult to keep up. Speaking a satellite camp on Friday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh added another when he told reporters that the previously suspended junior was now back with the team.

“He’s back working out with the team,” Harbaugh confirmed, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Grant Perry is an outstanding football player.”

The head coach also noted that Perry is expected to be back for Michigan’s fall camp.

That news comes as a bit of a surprise considering there’s been little change to the circumstances that led to Perry’s suspension: a court case that stems from four serious charges, including two counts of sexual assault and a felony count of resisting a police officer. Those were the result of an October incident from last year in which the receiver was accused of groping a female Michigan State student at a bar.

His trial was originally set for the middle of May but was eventually pushed back to a later date. The Free Press notes he is now scheduled to appear in court for a July 17 trial.

Perry is surprisingly the team’s leading returning receiver despite having just 23 career catches. He caught 13 passes for 183 yards and a score last season but was suspended twice for several games.