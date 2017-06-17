Jim Harbaugh wants Obamas to be honorary game captains for Michigan

College football coaches typically do their best to stay out of politics for the most part. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, of course, isn’t a typical college football coach.

Speaking at a football camp on Saturday, the Wolverines coach told reporters of his latest plan to have the program formally ask former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to both serve as honorary captains at a game sometime in the future.

Harbaugh said they will make an official ask of President and Michelle Obama to be an honorary game captain — Mark Snyder (@Mark__Snyder) June 17, 2017

This wouldn’t be the first time Harbaugh has gotten together with a world leader, as he met with Pope Francis this spring during Michigan’s trip to Italy. While the state of Michigan flipped red in the most recent presidential election, Obama did win the state twice while running for office so this isn’t a typically out-of-nowhere bizarre request from the energetic Wolverines coach.

While the Obamas do have a lot more free time now that they are out of the White House, it remains to be seen if anything will come out of Michigan’s formal request to serve as a game captain. If nothing else, everybody should be all for it if we can get audio of Harbaugh and President Obama discussing why the latter didn’t nominate Judge Judy to the Supreme Court.