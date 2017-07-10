SEC commish puts kibosh on divisional realignment talk

At least for now, there’s seemingly nothing to see when it comes to changing the current makeup of the SEC.
Earlier this offseason, Auburn’s athletic director, Jay Jacobs, continued to bang the drum for a divisional shift in the conference — his football program to the East, Missouri to the West. Not long after, Jacobs’ Mizzou counterpart, Jim Sterk, let it be known publicly that he’s fine with the Tigers being right where they’re at.
During his annual State of the Conference address as the SEC kicked off its media days Monday, Greg Sankey succinctly nipped any league divisional realignment square in the bud. Again, for now.
“Has not been an agenda item in the meeting,” the commissioner said. “It is a conversation in most large press conferences in which I appear, and that’s the extent of the conversation.”
Butch Jones not ruling out playing two quarterbacks this fall
Dormady is a junior from Boerne, Texas, near San Antonio, who owns 10 career appearances with a high-water mark of 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 of last season. Guarantano is a 4-star redshirt freshman from Lodi, N.J.
Either or both quarterbacks will have large shoes to fill if Tennessee is to continue its streak of 9-win seasons. Dobbs left Tennessee owning the program’s all-time rushing yardage (2,160) and touchdown (32) records for quarterbacks, and ranking fifth in career passing yards (7,138). Dobbs’s 3,781 yards of total offense (2,946 passing/831 rushing/four receiving) in 2016 trail only Peyton Manning for most in Volunteers history for a single season.
Bret Bielema talks about the time he butt dialed Greg Sankey
Les Miles is no longer in town, which means Bret Bielema is now officially the most quotable head coach in the SEC (non-Saban division).
Bielema, now entering his fifth season at Arkansas, recently became a father and announced to the assembled masses at the Hoover Wynfrey that he went 48 hours without sleep during the process of delivering Little Girl Bielema to the world — a feat, he says, he hadn’t matched since a trip to Las Vegas with his wife, Jen.
During those 48 sleepless hours, Bielema said he went to his local Chipotle to retrieve food for his wife-turned-new mother and, in turn, found himself suddenly speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
“I recognized the FaceTime, pulled it out and I see Greg Sankey’s name,” Bielema said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ” I said, ‘This is pretty cool, the commissioner is FaceTiming me. That’s pretty neat.’ He said, ‘Why were you calling me? I said, ‘I apologize, I must have butt-dialed you.’ That was a unique experience.”
Though SEC Media Days are now underway, the actual preparation for the season won’t begin for another three weeks. Thus, new father Bielema will have plenty of time to adjust to his new role — without Sankey’s help.
Bielema: I’m going to spend the next few days catching up on sleep, learning how to do some diapers & seeing how I can help around the house
It’s watch list season, and we all know the deal with watch lists. “These guys had good years last year,” the organizations say, “now pay attention to us because it’s the dead of July.”
Usually the watch lists simply consist of every FBS player who started at that position a year ago — or, in the case of positions with multiple starters, the best returning starter from each team. Which makes sense. No one’s being excluded here.
And then there’s the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Good Works team has nothing to do with what happens on the field — its 22-member team will be released in September. “The student-athletes nominated for this esteemed award embody the true spirit of teamwork and selflessness, donating their limited free time to helping and serving others,” the press release reads.
But, still, the Good Works Team and its sponsor need publicity just like everyone else — and, thus, we have a list of the 146 best dudes in college football.
“After looking at the bios of the 146 nominees we received for 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it really shows that there are great football student-athletes all over this country who just don’t care what happens between the sidelines, but they also care about their community and giving back to others,” AFCA executive director Todd Berry said in a statement. “The AFCA has been proud to partner with Allstate these past 10 years to honor football players who give more of themselves to help others in need.”
This year, the sEC will welcome four pioneers in SEC football to be special guests at the SEC Championship Game. Kentucky’s Nate Northington, Wilbur Hackett, Houston Cogg and Greg Page will all be honored when the SEC stages its championship game in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the conference honors those who helped to break the color barrier in the conference.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement in the form of an open invitation to the former Wildcats while giving his state of the conference address to open the SEC Media Days in Alabama.The four players are also featured in a new statue at Kentucky, which was shown on a screen behind Sankey as the announcement was made.
Sankey used the moment in his speech to name the first African-American athlete at each SEC school, including those who broke the color barrier at schools that were not a part of the SEC at the time those boundaries were torn down.