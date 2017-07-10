SEC commish puts kibosh on divisional realignment talk

At least for now, there’s seemingly nothing to see when it comes to changing the current makeup of the SEC.

Earlier this offseason, Auburn’s athletic director, Jay Jacobs, continued to bang the drum for a divisional shift in the conference — his football program to the East, Missouri to the West. Not long after, Jacobs’ Mizzou counterpart, Jim Sterk, let it be known publicly that he’s fine with the Tigers being right where they’re at.

During his annual State of the Conference address as the SEC kicked off its media days Monday, Greg Sankey succinctly nipped any league divisional realignment square in the bud. Again, for now.

“Has not been an agenda item in the meeting,” the commissioner said. “It is a conversation in most large press conferences in which I appear, and that’s the extent of the conversation.”

In other words, when it comes to the SEC tweaking its East-West divisions…