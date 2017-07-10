SEC commish puts kibosh on divisional realignment talk

By John TaylorJul 10, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

At least for now, there’s seemingly nothing to see when it comes to changing the current makeup of the SEC.

Earlier this offseason, Auburn’s athletic director, Jay Jacobs, continued to bang the drum for a divisional shift in the conference — his football program to the East, Missouri to the West.  Not long after, Jacobs’ Mizzou counterpart, Jim Sterk, let it be known publicly that he’s fine with the Tigers being right where they’re at.

During his annual State of the Conference address as the SEC kicked off its media days Monday, Greg Sankey succinctly nipped any league divisional realignment square in the bud.  Again, for now.

“Has not been an agenda item in the meeting,” the commissioner said. “It is a conversation in most large press conferences in which I appear, and that’s the extent of the conversation.”

In other words, when it comes to the SEC tweaking its East-West divisions…

Butch Jones not ruling out playing two quarterbacks this fall

By Zach BarnettJul 10, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

Tennessee is in need of a quarterback after Josh Dobbs rocketed off the Vols’ depth chart in December. (Get it? He studied aerospace engineering at UT.)

Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano are dueling for the right to place Dobbs, and Vols head coach Butch Jones on Monday did not provide an answer as to who was ahead.

And he didn’t feel like that was a problem for Tennessee’s 2017 team.

Jones told the gathered media at SEC Media Days he was prepared to play both Dormady and Guarantano if both players earned the right to playing time.

Dormady is a junior from Boerne, Texas, near San Antonio, who owns 10 career appearances with a high-water mark of 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 of last season. Guarantano is a 4-star redshirt freshman from Lodi, N.J.

Either or both quarterbacks will have large shoes to fill if Tennessee is to continue its streak of 9-win seasons. Dobbs left Tennessee owning the program’s all-time rushing yardage (2,160) and touchdown (32) records for quarterbacks, and ranking fifth in career passing yards (7,138). Dobbs’s 3,781 yards of total offense (2,946 passing/831 rushing/four receiving) in 2016 trail only Peyton Manning for most in Volunteers history for a single season.

Bret Bielema talks about the time he butt dialed Greg Sankey

By Zach BarnettJul 10, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

Les Miles is no longer in town, which means Bret Bielema is now officially the most quotable head coach in the SEC (non-Saban division).

Bielema, now entering his fifth season at Arkansas, recently became a father and announced to the assembled masses at the Hoover Wynfrey that he went 48 hours without sleep during the process of delivering Little Girl Bielema to the world — a feat, he says, he hadn’t matched since a trip to Las Vegas with his wife, Jen.

During those 48 sleepless hours, Bielema said he went to his local Chipotle to retrieve food for his wife-turned-new mother and, in turn, found himself suddenly speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

“I recognized the FaceTime, pulled it out and I see Greg Sankey’s name,” Bielema said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ” I said, ‘This is pretty cool, the commissioner is FaceTiming me. That’s pretty neat.’ He said, ‘Why were you calling me? I said, ‘I apologize, I must have butt-dialed you.’ That was a unique experience.”

Though SEC Media Days are now underway, the actual preparation for the season won’t begin for another three weeks. Thus, new father Bielema will have plenty of time to adjust to his new role — without Sankey’s help.

AFCA lists 146 players to Good Works Team watch list

By Zach BarnettJul 10, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

It’s watch list season, and we all know the deal with watch lists. “These guys had good years last year,” the organizations say, “now pay attention to us because it’s the dead of July.”

Usually the watch lists simply consist of every FBS player who started at that position a year ago — or, in the case of positions with multiple starters, the best returning starter from each team. Which makes sense. No one’s being excluded here.

And then there’s the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Good Works team has nothing to do with what happens on the field — its 22-member team will be released in September. “The student-athletes nominated for this esteemed award embody the true spirit of teamwork and selflessness, donating their limited free time to helping and serving others,” the press release reads.

But, still, the Good Works Team and its sponsor need publicity just like everyone else — and, thus, we have a list of the 146 best dudes in college football.

“After looking at the bios of the 146 nominees we received for 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it really shows that there are great football student-athletes all over this country who just don’t care what happens between the sidelines, but they also care about their community and giving back to others,” AFCA executive director Todd Berry said in a statement. “The AFCA has been proud to partner with Allstate these past 10 years to honor football players who give more of themselves to help others in need.”

View the 146 watch list members below.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Arizona State – Tashon Smallwood

Arkansas – Frank Ragnow

Arkansas State – Blaise Taylor

California – Raymond Davison

Auburn – Daniel Carlson

Central Florida – Shaquem Griffin

Baylor – Taylor Young

Connecticut – Vontae Diggs

Boise State – Brett Rypien

Georgia – Aaron Davis

Bowling Green – Nate Locke

Houston – Steven Dunbar

BYU – Fred Warner

Illinois – Nick Allegretti

Clemson – Christian Wilkins

Kansas – Joe Dineen, Jr

Colorado State – Zack Golditch

Kentucky – Courtney Love

Duke – Gabe Brandner

Louisiana-Lafayette – Grant Horst

East Carolina – Jimmy Williams

Louisville – Lamar Jackson

Florida State – Mavin Saunders

Maryland – Adam Greene

Georgia Tech – Matthew Jordan

Memphis – Spencer Smith

Georgia Southern – Myles Campbell

Miami – Demetrius Jackson

Indiana – Rashard Fant

Minnesota – Eric Carter

Kansas State – Dalton Risner

Mississippi – Javon Patterson

LSU – Danny Etling

Missouri – Corey Fatony

Marshall – Ryan Yurachek

Nebraska – Chris Weber

Middle Tennessee – Brent Stockstill

Nevada – Austin Corbett

Mississippi State – Gabe Myles

North Carolina – Austin Proehl

North Carolina State – A.J. Cole, III

Notre Dame – Tyler Newsome

Northwestern – Justin Jackson

Oklahoma – Nick Basquine

Ohio State – J.T. Barrett

Pittsburgh – Brian O’Neill

Oklahoma State – Mason Rudolph

South Alabama – Tre Alford

Old Dominion – Josh Marriner

USC – Jordan Austin

Penn State – Brandon Smith

Tennessee – Todd Kelly, Jr

Rutgers – Sebastian Joseph

Texas – Naashon Hughes

San Jose State – Nate Velichko

UTEP – Ryan Metz

SMU – Justin Lawler

Toledo – Cody Thompson

Stanford – Harrison Phillips

Tulsa – Willie Wright

Syracuse – Zack Mahoney

Utah – Chase Hansen

TCU – Shaun Nixon

Virginia – Quin Blanding

Texas A&M – Koda Martin

Wisconsin – Derrick Tindal

Texas State – Gabe Schrade

Utah State – Jontrell Rocquemore

Tulane – Parry Nickerson

Vanderbilt  – Tommy Openshaw

UCLA – Kenny Young

Virginia Tech – Joey Slye

Alabama – Minkah Fitzpatrick

West Virginia  – Rob Dowdy

UAB – Shaq Jones

Western Kentucky – Marcus Ward

Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III & NAIA)

Amherst College – Reece Foy

Moravian College – Nick Zambelli

Aurora – Kurtis Chione

Murray State  – Zach Shipley

Berry College – Michael Wenclawiak

Norfolk State  – Kyle Archie

Bethel (Minn.) – Josh Dalki

North Greenville  – Johnny Burch

Butler – Isaak Newhouse

Northwestern College (Iowa) – Jacob Jenness

Carnegie Mellon – Sam Benger

Notre Dame College – Justin Adamson

Carson-Newman – Antonio Wimbush

Ohio Dominican – Austin Ernst

Chadron State College – Steven Allen

Ohio Wesleyan – Jerry Harper

Chapman – Diano Pachote

Peru State College – Gunnar Orcutt

Colorado State-Pueblo – Zach Boyd

Princeton – Kurt Holuba

Dakota State – Jacob Giles

Saint Augustine’s – Justin Shaw

Davidson College – Ryan Samuels

Saint John’s (Minn.) – Will Gillach

East Stroudsburg – Larry Mills

Samford – Deion Pierre

Eastern Kentucky – Jeffrey Canady

South Dakota State – Jake Wieneke

Edinboro – Ryan Stratton

Southern Arkansas – Stacy Lawrence

Ferris State – Jake Daugherty

Southwestern Assemblies of God – Stephen Lawson

Fordham – Manny Adeyeye

Stephen F. Austin – Marlon Walls

Franklin & Marshall College – Tyler Schubert

Stonehill College – Jermel Wright

Frostburg State – Jordan Procter

Susquehanna – Tommy Bluj

Georgetown College (Ky.) – Kody Kasey

Texas A&M-Commerce – Luis Perez

Grinnell College – Carson Dunn

Catholic U.– Patrick Vidal

Harding – Gavin De Los Santos

The College of Wooster – Patrick Mohorcic

Hillsdale College – Danny Drummond

U. Chicago – Chandler Carroll

James Madison – Jonathan Kloosterman

Mount Union – Alex Louthan

Kalamazoo College – David Vanderkloot

Puget Sound – Dwight Jackson

Kennesaw State – Luther Jones

Saint Mary – Kyle Dougherty

Liberty – Trey Turner

St. Thomas (Minn.) – Matt Christenson

Manchester – Jared Bourff

South Dakota – Stetson Dagel

Marist College – Lawrence Dickens

Wartburg College – Matt Sacia

Mercer – Thomas Marchman

Wayne State (Mich.) – Deiontae Nicholas

Michigan Tech – Cayman Berg-Morales

West Texas A&M – Dillon Vaughan

Millersville (Pa.) – Kevin Wiggins

Western Carolina – Keion Crossen

Minot State  – Logan Gunderson

Western New England – Garrett Jones

Mississippi College – Chris Manning

Wingate – Lawrence Pittman

Montana State – Mitchell Herbert

Youngstown State – Armand Dellovade

Kentucky players who broke SEC color barrier to be honored at SEC Championship Game

By Kevin McGuireJul 10, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

This year, the sEC will welcome four pioneers in SEC football to be special guests at the SEC Championship Game. Kentucky’s Nate Northington, Wilbur Hackett, Houston Cogg and Greg Page will all be honored when the SEC stages its championship game in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the conference honors those who helped to break the color barrier in the conference.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement in the form of an open invitation to the former Wildcats while giving his state of the conference address to open the SEC Media Days in Alabama.The four players are also featured in a new statue at Kentucky, which was shown on a screen behind Sankey as the announcement was made.

Sankey used the moment in his speech to name the first African-American athlete at each SEC school, including those who broke the color barrier at schools that were not a part of the SEC at the time those boundaries were torn down.