Ex-Notre Dame DB Mykelti Williams not joining Syracuse after all

On National Signing Day this year, Mykelti Williams, a former Notre Dame defensive back, signed to continue his collegiate playing career with Syracuse after transferring in from the junior college ranks. Five months later? Never mind.

At the ACC Football Kickoff this week, ‘Cuse confirmed that Williams has not been admitted to the university. No reason for the non-admittance was given by school officials.

As a result, Williams will not be playing for the Orange football team as previously planned.

It was confirmed in March of 2016 that Williams would be transferring from Notre Dame. No reason for the decision was given as, entering spring practice sessions a couple of weeks prior to moving on, the defensive back had been expected to compete for a starting job. At the very least, the Indiana native was expected to play a significant role in the Irish secondary.

Williams was a four-star member of the Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 16 safety in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 237 player overall. He took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing at Iowa Western last season.

Should Williams end up at another FBS program, he’d have three years of eligibility remaining that he could use starting this year.