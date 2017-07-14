Miami DL Gerald Willis taking leave of absence, won’t play in 2017

Miami’s defensive line depth has taken an unexpected hit just a couple of weeks prior to the start of summer camp.
The Hurricanes announced via a press release that Gerald Willis will be taking a leave of absence from the football program. As a result, the defensive lineman won’t be playing football for The U in 2017.
The door for a future return, however, is open, at least for the moment.
“Gerald remains part of the Miami family,”head coach Mark Richt said in a statement, “and may take part in designated team activities.”
Last season, Willis played in nine games for the ‘Canes. He was credited with 19 tackles, 13 of which were solo, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.
A transfer from Florida, Willis was forced to sit out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. He was also suspended for the 2016 opener for violating unspecified team rules.
Willis left the Gators in January of 2015; a month later, he landed with the Hurricanes. He subsequently claimed he was actually dismissed by UF head coach Jim McElwain and was seeking what was described as a “run-off waiver” that would’ve given him immediate eligibility; that waiver was denied.
Willis was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country. He played in five games as a true freshman that season. Willis’ stay at UF was a brief one as, a couple of months after a verbal disagreement over a pair of cleats escalated into a physical altercation with a teammate, it was announced that Willis was leaving the program.
An off-field incident involving members of the Utah State football program has expanded yet again.
According to the Cache Valley Daily, Aggies cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram was arrested and charged earlier this week on one count of tampering with a witness. That charge is a third-degree felony.
Ingram’s legal issue is directly related to an April incident involving two of his teammates.
In April, USU cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray were arrested in connection to a pair of burglaries last December. The pair allegedly stole video game consoles and video games, with the alleged thefts traced back to them after they sold the stolen property to a pawn shop.
Ingram is the third USU player to be arrested in connection to that incident that wasn’t directly involved in it. From the newspaper’s report:
Later that month, Kevin Meiztenheimer and Dayshawn Littleton were arrested, accused of trying to hit the witness with their car and threatening to return and shoot the victim. Police believe Ingram and the two other 19-year-old men were trying to prevent charges from being filed against Brown and Murray.
As a true freshman last season, Ingram took a redshirt.
In yet another sign that the offseason is quickly coming to an end and another season is rapidly approaching, the Outland Trophy has become the latest college football award to release its preseason watch list.
Given annually to the nation’s top interior linemen on either side of the ball, the Outland’s watch list this year consists of 81 players from all 10 FBS conferences. Headlining that group are Washington State senior guard Cody O’Connell (pictured, No. 76) and Texas junior offensive tackle Connor Williams, two of the three finalists for the 2016 award won by Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
From the release, courtesy of the Football Writers Association of America:
The ACC (17) led all conferences with members on the Watch List, followed by the Big Ten and SEC (11 each), Pac-12 (10), American Athletic (9), Big 12 and Mid-American (6 each), Independents and Mountain West (4 each), Conference USA (2) and Sun Belt (1).
The list includes 24 offensive tackles, 21 defensive tackles, 20 centers and 16 offensive guards.
The ACC’s Football Kickoff Thursday brought some Florida State news on the personnel front.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed to media outlets in attendance that Marcus Lewis has decided to transfer out of the Seminoles football program. No reason for the decision was given, although positioning on the depth chart likely played a significant role.
It was believed that Lewis’ departure gets FSU to the 85-man scholarship threshold.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.
After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of the year.
It was good news, not-so-good news on the personnel front for the Syracuse football program this week.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard that suspended defensive back Devon Clarke has been reinstated by head coach Dino Babers. Conversely, the same spokesperson also confirmed to the Post-Standard that defensive end Jaquwan Nelson is no longer with the program.
It’s unclear if the departure was forced or mutual in nature.
In mid-February, both Clarke and Nelson were indefinitely suspended by Babers after they were arrested in connection to an alleged burglary.
It was alleged at the time that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary.
The newspaper writes that “[b]oth of their cases have been waived to grand jury.”
Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class. Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.