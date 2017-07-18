Bill Snyder says he’s ‘doing fine’

Bill Snyder made his first statement at Big 12 media days simply by showing up.

The Kansas State head coach has spent his offseason battling throat cancer. He originally planned to coach through the treatment but had to take a leave of absence in the spring before returning ahead of the spring game.

That is behind him now, though, and Snyder said Tuesday that he is back in the saddle.

“Well, I’m doing fine,” he said. “I mean, the recovery is ongoing, quite obviously, but I’m doing fine, getting around fine. Don’t have any issues right now other than trying to prepare for the season. That’s always an ongoing issue. That’s 365 a year.”

Snyder, who turns 78 in October, will coach his 26th Kansas State season this fall.

The Wildcats are picked to finish third in the Big 12 after a season in which they went 9-4, including a close that saw K-State win five of its final six games.