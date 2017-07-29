Virginia Tech transfer Shai McKenzie will continue career at FCS level

Six and a half months later, and after restrictions were placed on him, Shai McKenzie has found a new college football home.

Friday, it was confirmed by the Newport News Daily Press that McKenzie will continue his collegiate playing career at Hampton University. As the Pirates play at the FCS level, McKenzie will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

The running back would have another season of eligibility to use beyond this season as well if he so chooses.

In mid-January of this year, McKenzie announced his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech.

A four-star 2014 recruit, only one signee was rated higher than McKenzie in Tech’s class that year.

The Pennsylvania native’s career actually began with promise as he was second on the Hokies in rushing as a true freshman when he went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game of the season. At that time, McKenzie had 269 yards on the ground; in the two years after, he ran for a combined 126 yards.

His 2015 season was limited to two games because of the lingering effects of the ACL injury. Last season, McKenzie ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.