Jim McElwain says Antonio Callaway is running out of chances

Some would argue that Antonio Callaway, save for his immense talent as a wide receiver, would’ve already run out of chances were it not for what he brings to the team on gamedays, but that’s not the issue at hand.

What is at hand is Callaway’s latest brush with off-field issues, with Florida announcing over the weekend that the receiver is one of seven Gator football players who will be suspended for the opener against Michigan. It’s alleged that the misuse of scholarship funds triggered the myriad suspensions.

That’s in addition to a marijuana citation in May for Callaway and an alleged violation of the university’s Code of Conduct that involved an alleged sexual assault.

While Callaway was ultimately found not responsible in a Title IX hearing for the latter, there have been many on the outside who’ve questioned why he remains a part of Jim McElwain‘s team given the off-field distractions. Monday, the head coach, when asked if Callaway may actually be running out of chances, responded in the affirmative.

“Absolutely,” McElwain said according to the Associated Press. “The one thing I will do is I’ll continue to help. I’ll continue to be there. I’ll continue to support. But obviously the consequences, you make your own bed, man.”

That said, McElwain’s “absolutely” when talking about how little rope Callaway may have left rings hollow when viewed through the prism of his player already chewing on Chance No. 4 in what will likely be his last season in Gainesville.

And, on what I’m sure is a completely unrelated note when it comes to a non-dismissal, Callaway led the Gators last season with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead. The past two seasons, the junior’s stat line reads 89-1,339-70.