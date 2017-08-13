Getty Images

Antonio Callaway, six other Gators suspended for Michigan opener

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Antonio Callaway and six other players have been suspended for Florida’s season-opening game with Michigan, as first reported by Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated. The players were suspended for a violation of team rules, and a Florida spokesman declined to elaborate on which rule was broken. However, GatorBait has reported the suspensions stem from misuse of school scholarship funds. From the site:

Some of the players involved used the funds from part of their scholarship agreement to buy electronics equipment, then later reported the cards stolen. Some players sold the electronics equipment purchased with the school-issued funds.

Sources informed GatorBait.net that the purchases have been either returned or the school funds used will be paid back by the athletes.

The other players not making the trip to Arlington, Texas, are junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones,freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith and freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort.

“We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing,” head coach Jim McElwain said in a press release. “Action has been taken – they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward.”

The only other player beside Callaway the Gators figure to miss against Michigan is Davis, who appeared in all 14 games in 2016 with five starts. He recorded 27 tackles, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks over the year.

Callaway, however, figures to be a big loss.

The junior has been Florida’s leading receiver both years on campus, collecting 54 grabs for 721 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. He also added five rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown, returned 26 punts and took a kickoff back for a touchdown.

Callaway was cited for marijuana possession in pleaded no contest last month. The school also faces two Title IX investigations in relation to Callaway, one for an alleged sexual assault that left suspended from the team in the spring of 2016.

Michigan was ranked ninth in the initial Coaches’ Poll, released earlier this month, while Florida came in at No. 16. The Gators and Wolverines will meet at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Report: UTEP, UNLV schedule home-and-home for 2018, ’23

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

UTEP and UNLV will meet for a home-and-home to decide the top four-letter acronym school west of the Mississippi River but east of California. (Don’t expect them to call it that, though.)

According to contracts obtained by scheduling clearinghouse FBSchedules, UTEP will visit Las Vegas on Sept. 8, 2018, while UNLV will make a return visit to El Paso on Sept. 2, 2023.

The Rebels and Miners were ever-so-briefly bunkmates in the WAC, but never crossed paths in UNLV’s three years in the conference. The pair have met seven times previously, with UNLV holding a 5-2 advantage. UTEP won the most recent meeting, a 24-21 decision in El Paso in 1993.

The 2018 game fills UTEP’s non-conference schedule; the Miners will visit Tennessee the week after they head to Las Vegas and also host Northern Arizona and New Mexico State. UTEP still has one opening for 2023; with road trips to Arizona and New Mexico State on the docket, the Miners will presumably look for one more home game.

UNLV still has one opening on its ’18 slate, presumably looking for a home game on Sept. 15. The Rebels open the season at USC on Sept. 1 and visit Arkansas State on Sept. 22. Their 2023 schedule still has two openings with a home game against Vanderbilt scheduled in a previously announced home-and-home.

Notre Dame-Wisconsin neutral site home-and-home all but official

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

Notre Dame and Wisconsin are set to meet in a 2-game series that will be played in Chicago and Green Bay. The present is wrapped, all that’s needed now is the bow.

The two schools have separately announced a “major football scheduling announcement” Monday featuring Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez and representatives from the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The announcement will be made at Chicago’s Under Armour Brand House. (Both schools wear UA.)

Additionally, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune has reported that the Fighting Irish will meet at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. After months of rumors, all that’s left now are the exact dates the pair will meet, boiler plate quotes from all involved and the series logo featuring the Under Armour logo. Expect each side to roll out commemorative uniforms for each game, perhaps with Packers flare for the Lambeau game and Bears themes for the Soldier Field tilt.

Wisconsin pioneered the neutral site home-and-home, “visiting” LSU at Houston’s NRG Stadium to open the 2014 season with the Tigers returning the favor at Lambeau to open last season. Notre Dame has played in Chicago a number of times over the years — most recently a 41-3 whipping of Miami in 2012 — but never in Green Bay.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin have met 16 times previously, though not at all since 1964. The Irish hold an 8-6-2 lead and won the most recent meeting, 31-7 in Madison. The Irish and Badgers have played once in Chicago previously, a 19-0 Notre Dame victory on Oct. 19, 1929.

Texas RB Chris Warren III in concussion protocol as RB depth becomes a concern

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

Tom Herman‘s first training camp at Texas has been a physical one, and that physicality has begun to take a toll on the Longhorns’ roster.

Starting right tackle Elijah Rodriguez has already been lost for an “extended period of time” and starting defensive end Malcolm Roach has contract turf toe. Now, projected starting running back Chris Warren III has also been placed on the shelf.

Herman confirmed to reporters Saturday that Warren suffered a concussion in practice on Thursday.

That’s not the only injury to hit the Texas running backs room, either.

And each of those injuries came before running backs coach Stan Drayton cast a collective “meh” over his position group.

Texas is looking to replace a Doak Walker Award-winner in D'Onta Foreman, who was the definition of a bell cow a year ago in carrying 29.4 times per game for 184.4 yards per game (both numbers led the nation) and 15 touchdowns.

Warren actually started the season ahead of Foreman on the depth chart, but was quickly overtaken before being lost for the season in October. He finished the year with 62 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Porter appeared in 11 games but carried the ball only 46 times for 206 yards with no scores.

Report: West Virginia WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI, driving on revoked license

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

West Virginia wideout Marcus Simms was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, according to a report from Sean Manning and Alex Lang of the Morgantown (W. Va.) Dominion Post.

As Manning reported for the Dominion Post, Simms was pulled over for a broken taillight and discovered with glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Marijuana cigarettes were visible in Simms’s ashtray, and the arresting officer noticed a smell of marijuana in the car. Simms also admitted his license was revoked for a previous DUI arrest in Maryland in May, which has yet to go to court.

The West Virginia program and head coach Dana Holgorsen have yet to comment on Simms’s arrest.

A sophomore from Sandy Spring, Md., Simms appeared in nine games for the Mountaineers, catching six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He entered the fall with expectations of a major leap from 2016 to ’17. On Friday the fan website The Smoking Musket called Simms “the next great West Virginia speedster.”

Bond for Simms’s release was set at $5,000.