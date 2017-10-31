J.T. Barrett makes huge leap up in Bovada’s Heisman odds

Not surprisingly, one player who had been on the periphery of the stiff-armed conversation has burrowed his way deep into the talk, at least as far as one wagering establishment is concerned.

Last week, J.T. Barrett was given 14/1 odds by Bovada.lv to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy. This past Saturday, the quarterback threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns — and added another 95 yards on the ground — in leading Ohio State to a monumental come-from-behind win over then-No. 2 Penn State; Monday, in its latest set of odds, Barrett is now listed at 9/2 by Bovada.

Still, one of those vanquished by Barrett and his Buckeye teammates Saturday night in Columbus, Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley, remains the prohibitive favorite at 4/7. A week ago, though, he was at 4/11.

Another with longer odds is Stanford’s Bryce Love, who is now just ahead of Barrett at 4/1. The running back, who missed the Cardinal’s Week 9 game because of injury, was at 3/1 entering what was a lost weekend for him perception-wise.

Perhaps the most significant movement involved Josh Adams, the Notre Dame running back who went from off the board in the last set of odds to 10/1 entering the last third of the season.

Just three other players not already mentioned are currently listed by Bovada — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (15/2 this week, 12/1 last), Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (33/1, 33/1) and reigning Heisman-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (40/1, 33/1). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, 20/1 last week before the Crimson Tide’s bye, is now off the board.