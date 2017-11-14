Kansas prez: ‘I want to reiterate my confidence in… David Beaty’

A public show of support or the “dreaded vote of confidence?” We’ll find out in the coming weeks.

Last Saturday, Kansas fell to Texas in Austin, extending the Jayhawks’ road losing streak to 45 straight. It’s the second-longest such streak at any level in NCAA history. Just the week before, they were 7.5-point home underdogs to winless Baylor — and got trucked 38-9 in their own house.

In the big picture, KU is now 3-31 — and 1-24 in Big 12 play — in nearly three full seasons under David Beaty. For perspective, Turner Gill won five games in his two seasons after replacing the ousted Mark Mangino in 2010, while Gill’s replacement, Charlie Weis, won six games in his three seasons before he was replaced by Beaty in 2015.

Beaty’s record has led to questions about not only his long-term viability, but his boss’, athletic director Sheahon Zenger, as well. In a statement with the headline “Football and our national aspiration,” KU president Doug Girod wrote that he “want[s] to reiterate my confidence in Sheahon and Coach David Beaty.”

“Nobody denies the challenges we are having on the field,” the president continued, “but I maintain my belief that Sheahon and Coach Beaty have the right long-term vision and are doing things the right way.”

Whether Girod — and the board and boosters — feel this way come the end of this month or the beginning of next remains to be seen.