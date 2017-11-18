Getty Images

Baker Mayfield ‘truly apologizes,’ calls crotch grab ‘unacceptable’

By John TaylorNov 18, 2017, 8:23 PM EST
You could see, smell and hear this coming from hundreds, or even thousands, of miles away.

Inexplicably, Kansas decided to take the low road when, during the pregame meeting of captains at midfield, one of them refused to shake the hand of Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.  Then, one decided to go facemask-to-facemask as the midfield meet-and-greet was breaking up.  Add to all of the pregame stuff some questionable in-game shots Mayfield took, and the Heisman Trophy frontrunner was agitated.

So agitated, in fact, that he went lowbrow in lobbing a televised crotch grab at the Jayhawks bench after one of his three touchdowns on the day.  Predictably, and just as he did after the infamous attempt at a midfield flag-planting after beating Ohio State in Columbus — and after his offseason arrest —  Mayfield offered up a mea culpa.

So, there you have it.  As I intimated earlier, it’s going to be very interesting to see how this situation plays out in the minds of Heisman voters.  Then again, Johnny Manziel and Jameis Winston won Heismans in recent years without stellar off-field pedigrees, so there’s that as well.

UPDATED 8:31 p.m. ET: In addition to the apology in his postgame press conference, Mayfield also tweeted a mea culpa.

WVU QB Will Grier reportedly out several weeks with broken finger

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 18, 2017, 10:54 PM EST
If you saw it live, or even on replay, you could sense this was coming.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s loss to Texas, Will Grier dove toward the left pylon in an attempt to get West Virginia on the scoreboard.  What was initially thought to be a touchdown was instead determined to be a fumble out of the end zone resulting in a touchback, giving the ball back to UT.  That was the least-distressing development on the play as, somehow, Grier got up from a dive with a finger on his right (throwing) hand pointing in a direction God never intended.

Asa result of that gruesome injury, Grier has been ruled out for several weeks, ESPN.com reported.  The same website is also reporting that Grier flew to Charlotte after the game and is expected to have surgery in that city Sunday.

A WVU official told CFT that a determination on Grier’s availability for a bowl game will likely be determined by when the game is played, meaning an official decision isn’t expected until next weekend at the earliest.

Grier, who has one more season of eligibility remaining, came into Week 12 second in the country in touchdown passes with 34.  With the Florida transfer sidelined for the foreseeable future, sophomore Chris Chugunov will get the start against fourth-ranked Oklahoma in the regular-season finale next Saturday.

After replacing Grier, Chugunov completed 14-of-26 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the 28-14 loss.

QB Justin Herbert returns to lineup for Oregon as Ducks bottle up Khalil Tate and Arizona

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 18, 2017, 10:32 PM EST
Oregon has been listless offensively the past few weeks without starting quarterback Justin Herbert but his return to the lineup injected plenty of life into Willie Taggart’s team in a 48-28 win over Arizona that also made the Ducks bowl eligible at the same time.

Herbert’s numbers were not flashy or spectacular given the offense he plays in but they were a huge boost given how poorly backups played in his absence after breaking his collarbone early in the year. He finished the night with just 235 yards through the air (along with an interception) and a touchdown pass while also making an impact with his wheels, surprising nearly everybody in Autzen Stadium with a 40 yard scramble for a touchdown in the first quarter.

As nice as it was to have the signal-caller back, his teammate Royce Freeman did most of the heavy lifting as he no longer faced a loaded box full of defenders. The senior made his first trip to the end zone since September (coinciding with Herbert’s injury) to move past LaMichael James as Oregon’s all-time leader in total touchdowns. He also passed TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson for 10th on the FBS career rushing yards list early in the game and managed to end the night with 134 on the ground and a total of four scores. Backup Tony Brooks-James added another 124 yards as the Ducks’ rushing attack was humming like days of old.

Perhaps the more eye-opening aspect of the victory was the UO defense though. The bottled up dynamic Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate better than just about any Pac-12 defense has this year and held him to only 32 yards rushing. Forcing the dual-threat star to become a passer was the game plan and the Ducks executed it at a high level, limiting him to 159 yards passing with a score and a pair of interceptions.

Running back Nick Wilson rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough for the Wildcats, whose most notable play was probably a pick-six by Dane Cruikshank that was negated by a taunting penalty in the first half as he finger-waged his way to the end zone. The offense later punched it in but it was emblematic of a frustrating night for Rich Rodriguez and his coaching staff.

Both teams have gone through their up’s and down’s this season and while it looked as though Arizona was on the upswing entering Saturday night, perhaps it’s Oregon who can claim the same thanks to their starting quarterback looking healthy and as back in business.

Tennessee in danger of first winless SEC season after falling to No. 20 LSU

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 18, 2017, 10:21 PM EST
It was supposed to be a festive night at Neyland Stadium. Peyton Manning was in the house and Butch Jones wasn’t. But a driving rain and one player’s inability to field a punt dampened the night — pun intended — as No. 20 LSU cruised to a 30-10 win over Tennessee on a windy, soggy night in Knoxville.

Tennessee actually played an decent first half, which was largely erased by Marquez Callaway muffing not one but two punts.

Callaway’s first fumble came at his own 15 yard line, which LSU’s Russell Gage hopped on. The Tigers gained only two yards on the ensuing possession, but it was enough to allow Connor Culp to knock through a 30-yard field goal.

Tennessee answered with a 14-play, 53-yard drive that killed over half a quarter. The 7-minute, 39-second march ended at the LSU 27-yard line, allowing Aaron Medley to tie the game with a 45-yard boot with 13:59 left in the second quarter.

LSU’s offense went three-and-out again, but Callaway again fumbled the ensuing punt, which Michael Divinity, Jr. grabbed at the Tennessee 19. LSU’s offense capitalized this time, as Darrel Williams rushed in from 10 yards out to put the Tigers up 10-3 with 11:31 left in the frame. 

Tennessee strung together another double-digit play drive that ended at nearly the exact same spot as the previous one — this one was the 28 — but swirling winds pushed Medley’s 46-yard field goal (far, far) wide left.

But as the weather picked up, both offenses came alive.

LSU closed the half by putting up its first self-made points of the night. The Tigers needed only 28 seconds to move 61 yards as Danny Etling hit Derrick Dillon for a 12-yard completion, Williams rushed for 36 yards and Etling carried for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the first half.

The Vols struck back after LSU’s score, moving 75 yards in four plays and 45 seconds. Jarrett Guarantano hit Callaway for consecutive long passes, one for 26 yards and another for 46, which Callaway caught through pass interference and turned into a touchdown with 1:23 left in the first half.

LSU completely dominated the second half, though. After forcing Tennessee back to its own 3 on the opening possession of the second half, LSU accepted the ball at midfield and handed the ball to Derrius Guice seven times in a 9-play drive, including the final carry,  a 3-yard burst to put the Tigers up 23-10 after Culp missed the ensuing extra point.

The clubs traded punts on their next possessions and, facing a 13-point deficit with 17 minutes remaining and nothing to lose, Brady Hoke elected to go for a 4th-and-1 from his own 21. Guarantano was stuffed, and LSU needed only two plays to push the lead to 30-10 with 2:06 left in the third quarter.

Etling finished the game hitting 11-of-15 passes for 81 yards with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Guice led all runners with 97 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, while Williams added seven carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Guarantano connected on 13-of-23 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown, while John Kelly mustered only 47 yards on 25 carries.

Saturday night’s game was the two sides’ first meeting since 2011, also in Knoxville, which ended in a 38-7 LSU win. The Tigers have won five straight in the series.

The win keeps LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC) in prime position for a spot in one of the Florida New Year’s Day bowl games, while Tennessee (4-7, 0-7 SEC) needs to beat Vanderbilt next week to avoid the first 8-loss season and the first winless SEC season in school history.

FAU locks up first-ever division title in Lane Kiffin’s first season

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 18, 2017, 10:15 PM EST
Off the field, Lane Kiffin has brought exponentially more attention and exposure to the Florida Atlantic football program. On it, the first-year coach has brought the only thing that matters — wins.

Coming into Week 12, FAU needed just one win in its last two games to claim it’s first-ever Conference USA East crown.  Fittingly, they did just that at the expense of their rival Florida International, with Butch Davis‘ Panthers offering little resistance as the Owls claimed a 52-34 win.  FIU, at 4-2, was nearest to FAU prior to the game but needed to win its last two games while FAU lost its last two in order to win the East.

Instead, it’ll be the Owls playing in their first-ever Conference USA championship game next weekend against West champion North Texas.  The Mean Green will also be playing in their first-ever title game.

By virtue of FAU’s perfect 7-0 league mark and Week 8 win over 6-1 UNT, that title game will be played in Boca Raton regardless of what happens in Week 13.

This milestone is the latest in a remarkable resurgence under Kiffin.

The former Alabama offensive coordinator took over a program that won three games in each of the last three seasons and turned it into one that’s won eight with three games remaining.  It’s already tied for the second-most wins in school history with the 2007 team; one more win would match the mark set by the 2004 Owls, Howard Schnellenberger‘s fourth season with team and first as an FBS program.

And, yep, Kiffin’s name will, once again, be prominently mentioned for Power Five jobs as the 2017-18 coaching carousel cranks into high gear.