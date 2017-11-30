Reports have Dave Doeren rejecting Tennessee to stay at NC State

Sure, why not?

After being rejected for at least the fourth time, with the latest snub belonging to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren, Tennessee’s circus of a coaching search continues into Day No. 197 (it seems). In picking itself up off the ground yet again, the Vols have apparently turned their attention to a very recent SEC head coach, with ESPN.com reporting that UT plans to talk to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

Sumlin was fired last weekend after six seasons with the Aggies after going 51-26. In that same span, the Volunteers went 39-36 despite playing in the weaker SEC East.

Just UT’s luck, however, they could have some stiff competition for Sumlin’s coaching services.

At some point in the coming days, Jimbo Fisher is expected to choose to either remain at Florida State or take the A&M job. If he bolts Tallahassee, the Seminoles would turn their attention to Sumlin as a replacement, FootballScoop.com reported.

Thus, UT’s best hope for landing a name like Sumlin is if Fisher stays put as the FSU job is, by far, the more attractive one of the two. It’s expected, but far from guaranteed, that Fisher will coach in FSU’s bowl play-in game Saturday, then make a decision very shortly thereafter.