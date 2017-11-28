Amidst Tennessee flirtation, Mike Gundy tweets ‘Cowboy For Life’

After telling Tennessee he’d mullet over, Mike Gundy has apparently decided to remain home.
At around 9:24 p.m. ET Tuesday night, Brett McMurphy tweeted that Gundy has decided to remain at Oklahoma State. That report came after a flurry of reports earlier in the day that had Gundy meeting with UT officials in Dallas to discuss the Vols’ opening.
Exactly four minutes after McMurphy’s tweet, Gundy posted his own tweet that indicated he would be staying in Stillwater.
I guess that makes things unofficially official, that, for the second time in five years, Gundy has snubbed the Vols in favor of his alma mater.
As to where UT goes from here? Based on where they’ve been the past few days, who knows.
First, there was the Greg Schiano debacle that began Sunday and could continue on for days or even weeks. Monday, Matt Campbell, who was reportedly a UT target, signed a new contract to remain at Iowa State. Then, last night, it was reported that David Cutcliffe had (again) declined the Vols’ advances.
And, to add insult to injury, Gundy reportedly turned down a six-year, $42 million deal.
This has been a somewhat busy season for college football for a handful of the nation’s top programs trying to reach the College Football Playoff. With both of the top two teams in the country taking their first loss over the Thanksgiving weekend and some shuffling in the rankings, the College Football Playoff selection committee continues to not give UCF much of a chance to climb higher in the rankings unless they are forced to bump the undefeated Knights up a spot or two.
This week, UCF came in at No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, moving up one spot from the previous week following a thrilling victory over USF. The Knights have managed to move up four spots since the initial playoff rankings were revealed in Week 9. After seeing UCF only manage to move up to No. 14 while two teams from the Pac-12 with a combined five losses moved ahead of them (Stanford went from No. 21 to No. 12 and Washington climbed from No. 17 to No. 13), UCF Athletics Director Danny White shared his reaction with his Twitter followers.
White later went a little deeper and defended UCF rival South Florida, suggesting the Bulls should be ranked in the top 25 as well. White also suggested the committee is not properly evaluating the American Athletic Conference.
The reality of this system has been crystal clear since the day it was born. A Group of Five conference champion can go undefeated, but this is a system that favors the power conferences and allows for more for errors. Life in the Group of Five will only be likely to yield the one reserve spot in a big bowl game. That’s how the system has been organized.
UCF is still a really good and fun team, and a No. 14 ranking is a testament to that. And they might even beat a couple of teams currently ranked ahead of them if given the opportunity.
The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed Tuesday night, setting the stage for conference championship week and making the stakes crystal clear. Clemson took over the top spot in this week’s ranking, and two-loss Auburn ascended to No. 2 in this week’s playoff ranking. Joining them in the top four were No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Wisconsin. Win during conference championship weekend, and these four teams will be in the College Football Playoff.
Here is the full top 25 from the selection committee this week…
- Clemson
- Auburn
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Miami
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- USC
- TCU
- Stanford
- Washington
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Michigan State
- LSU
- Washington State
- Oklahoma State
- Memphis
- Northwestern
- Virginia Tech
- Mississippi State
- NC State
- Fresno State
Based off the top four in this week’s ranking, the potential semifinal matchups would pit Clemson against Wisconsin and Auburn against Oklahoma. With the top four teams all in their respective conference championship games, a win would seem to clinch a playoff spot for the committee. However, this also means the margin for error is razor thin for all four teams in the top four this week. None of them can afford to lose now with Alabama on the doorstep and Georgia easily in position to get in with a win against Auburn. The same scenario is in play for Miami, even at No. 7, should the Hurricanes take out Clemson this week in the ACC Championship Game.
Alabama was done a few favors by the committee this week by having LSU, Mississippi State and Fresno State all ranked in this week’s ranking, giving Alabama more ranked teams beaten compared to Ohio State. However, that could change in a hurry if Fresno State loses the Mountain West Conference championship against Boise State and Ohio State beats Wisconsin.
The next time this selection committee gets together will be this weekend when the committee does the one thing they were actually formed to do on Sunday by filling out the College Football Playoff and New Years Six bowl lineup.
Former NFL player and head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards has not coached a game since his final game with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008. Could he really be back on the sidelines a decade later?
Reports coming out of Arizona have thrown Edwards into the rumor mill as a possibility to fill the vacancy at Arizona State, which is rather interesting, to say the least. If nothing else, it is certainly an out-of-the-box idea but one that begs some further examination.
Edwards worked in the NFL as a scout or coach from 1990 through 2008 with positions with the Chiefs in two stints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets. The San Diego State alum started his coaching career as a defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987 through 1989 before picking up a scouting job with the Chiefs. Edwards has no ties to Arizona State, but Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson has previous experience in NFL circles as an executive, so his familiarity with Edwards may be a factor. Anderson has also suggested he would ideally like to hire a coach with previous head coaching experience, and Edwards obviously checks that box off. Being given a helping hand in the job search from Edwards’ friend, Tony Dungy, could also be an influential factor in the early stages of Arizona State’s job search as well.
But how much of this is really going to gain any traction? That remains unknown. It could just end up being a courtesy call and a power play to draw attention to the Arizona State job. Having your vacancy connected to a coach and football personality that has a certain level of respect helps sell the idea of the job being an attractive one. But the Arizona State job is decent enough as it is with or without having Edwards mentioned as a possibility.
In the long run, Edwards at Arizona State would be a difficult hire to sell to the fans. Edwards could certainly be good to motivate college kids, but he also could be a coach that gets burned out rather quickly before Arizona State is back in the saddle on the coaching carousel once again.
UPDATE 6:35 PM E.T.: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Edwards will interview with Arizona State this weekend.
During the course of Saturday’s Iron Bowl loss to Auburn, Alabama took a hit on the depth chart with the loss of safety Hootie Jones. Though the initial prognosis did not look promising for Jones given the medical attention being given to his injury during the game, it would seem now the extent of the injury could have been more severe. But that doesn’t mean the injury was not serious.
According got a report from AL.com, Jones suffered a partial MCL tear. The same report notes redshirt sophomore Deionte Thompson would be most likely to get a bump up in playing time in the event Jones is unavailable for Alabama’s bowl game.
It remains to be seen if Alabama will be playing in the College Football Playoff or another bowl game in the New Years Six lineup. Regardless of the bowl destination for the Tide, there will be a good month to recover from the injury with the hope of being available for the bowl season.