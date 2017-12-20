Lane Kiffin says Akron at fault for FAU going for two up by 31

The irascible Lane Kiffin was at it again Tuesday night.

With his FAU squad up 31 points on overmatched Akron in the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl, Kiffin opted to go for a two-point conversion instead of just kicking an extra point after a touchdown down put the Owls up 34-3. Twitter howled at the lack of class, lack of sportsmanship (take your pick) displayed by the polarizing head coach.

After the 50-3 blowout win, Kiffin shed some additional light on the situation, intimating that the Zips have no one to blame but themselves for the Owls’ going for two in the midst of a blowout.

Lane Kiffin said the 2-point conversion was prompted by an Akron athletics official talking trash yesterday. "His bad," Lane said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 20, 2017

Regardless of how much of the 10-year contract he actually he actually coaches, Kiffin’s presence will make certain that the football program specifically and the university in general are in the spotlight nationally — as evidenced by the fact that FAU’s out-of-state applications are up 35 percent for next year’s fall semester.