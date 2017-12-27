Associated Press

Florida State avoids worst season since 1976 with Independence Bowl rout of Southern Miss

By John TaylorDec 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Florida State can officially breathe a historical sigh of relief.

Southern Miss scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the 2017 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, taking an early 6-0 lead on FSU following a missed point after attempt.  That would be as good as it got for the Conference USA school as their ACC foes scored the next 33 points en route to 42-13 win.

The Seminoles came into the game 6-6 and needed a win to avoid finishing a season with a sub-.500 record for the first time since 1976.  That year’s ‘Noles team finished 5-6 in Bobby Bowden‘s first season in Tallahassee.  This does, though, mark the fourth time in the last dozen years that FSU has finished a season 7-6.

Freshman James Blackman played a significant role in this win, their fourth in a row, throwing a career-high four touchdown passes.  That number also set the single-game Independence Bowl record.

Three of those touchdown passes went to Auden Tate, tying a single-game record for the bowl game.

There was one other personal accomplishment as Cam Akers, on a third-quarter carry, broke Dalvin Cook‘s single-season freshman rushing record of 1,007 yards.  Akers now has 1,024 yards on the season after rushing for 94 in the win.

Longtime FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins secured his second-ever career win as he served as the Seminoles’ interim head coach.  It was confirmed Tuesday that Haggins will be retained by new FSU head coach Willie Taggart.

In a losing effort, Golden Eagles quarterback Kwadra Griggs accounted for a pair of touchdowns, one passing and one rushing.  Ito Smith, who came into the game third in Conference USA in rushing with 1,321 yards, finished the day with 92 yards on 16 carries.

The Golden Eagles finished the year 8-5.

Iowa snaps bowl losing streak with Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College

By Kevin McGuireDec 27, 2017, 8:34 PM EST
Iowa had not won a bowl game since 2010, but that drought is now over. The Hawkeyes (8-5) scored a go-ahead touchdown moments after a costly Boston College (7-6) fumble and the defense held on for a 27-20 victory in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium Wednesday evening.

Drake Kulick powered his way in from inside the one-yard line for a go-ahead touchdown after an instant replay overturned a touchdown reception for Nate Wieting. Wieting hauled in a pass for a 17-yard gain from Nate Stanley immediately after a 27-yard run from Akrum Wadley as Iowa made quick work off a Boston College fumble. Boston College quarterback Darius Wade had the ball knocked out of his hands by Anthony Nelson at midfield with 4:22 to play. Iowa outscored Boston College 10-3 in the fourth quarter after shutting out Boston College in the third quarter.

Iowa’s standout defensive star, Joshua Jackson, had the ball thrown away from him most of the night, but he picked off a pass from wade in the final 90 seconds of the game to help Iowa put the game on ice. It’s also worth noting the game was played in below-freezing temperatures since kickoff, making for a tough playing surface to gain much traction on for both teams. It took Iowa a while to get warmed up on offense against a stingy defense, but it clicked when it mattered the most.

Boston College out-gained Iowa 387-200 in the game but three turnovers to Iowa’s none was too much to overcome. Iowa scored 10 points off those three turnovers, including a field goal in the opening minutes of the game despite getting the ball at the Boston College six-yard line. Boston College running back AJ Dillon rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The win moves Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz into a tie for the most wins in program history with Hayden Fry. Iowa also gets the Big Ten off to a 1-0 mark in the postseason, while the ACC takes its first hit and is now 2-1.

Boston College will open the 2018 season at home on Sep. 1, 2018 against in-state opponent UMass. Boston College will face one of Iowa’s division foes, Purdue, on the road next season (Sep. 22). Iowa’s 2018 season will also begin on Sep. 1 with a home game against Northern Illinois, followed by a home game against Iowa State of the Big 12.

Starting DT Demarcus Christmas announces return to FSU in 2018

By Kevin McGuireDec 27, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
The season may be over for Florida State, but defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas says he is not done wearing a Seminole uniform. Hours after Florida State wrapped up their 2017 season with a win in the Independence Bowl, Christmas took to Twitter to announce he will be back for another season in Tallahassee, citing a promise to his mother to earn his degree before leaving Florida State behind for good.

Christmas is a starting defensive tackle for Florida State, which means there will be one less hole to plug in 2018 for the Noles on the defensive line. Christmas ended his 2017 season with 43 tackles and he broke up a pass in the Independence Bowl win against Southern Miss. In 2016, Christmas recorded a total of 21 tackles after appearing in 13 games.

Announcing his return to the program in 2018 is good news for new head coach Willie Taggart, but there may have been a decent chance he would be returning to Tallahassee next year anyway. Another year on the line as a starter would bode well for Christmas before taking his game to the next level.

AJ Dillon powering Boston College to halftime lead on Iowa in frigid Pinstripe Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 27, 2017, 6:43 PM EST
With the temperature below freezing level, Boston College players have resorted to wearing shoes without cleats to try and keep their footing. Maybe it’s working, with the Eagles leading Iowa at halftime of the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium, 17-10 at halftime.

Boston College’s defense made some big plays early in the game after an early turnover gave Iowa the ball at the BC six-yard line. But after three plays without yielding a single yard, Boston College escaped having just allowed a field goal. The Eagles took the lead later in the first quarter with A.J. Dillon running four yards for a score.

A controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Boston College’s Noa Merritt gave Iowa a chance to capitalize on a questionable penalty. After sacking Nathan Stanley for a loss of 12 yards on 2nd and 6, Merritt was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 15-yard penalty that came with an automatic first down. Two plays later, Stanley completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant to take the lead. Video replay of the penalty in question sure looked like a flag that never should have really been called in a bowl game, or any game, unless there were some choice words that came with the celebration.

Boston College responded with 10 points in the second quarter to take the 17-10 lead into the halftime break. Boston College scored a touchdown on a tipped pass deflection that landed right into the hands of Tommy Sweeney.

Boston College tacked on a late field goal on a drive that started on their four-yard line following a quick kick by Iowa.

A game expected to be a big one for the star running backs has been one-sided in favor of BC’s Dillon. Dillon has already rushed for 126 yards while Iowa’s Akrum Wadley has rushed for just 22 yards on six carries (Wadley did have a long kickoff return in the first half).

Deion Sanders doesn’t quash rumors he could join Florida State staff

By John TaylorDec 27, 2017, 3:47 PM EST
Is Primetime getting set for a revival in Tallahassee?

Deion Sanders is on the sidelines as his former team, Florida State, is facing Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl Wednesday afternoon.  Speculation surfaced earlier in the day that there was mutual interest in the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer joining Willie Taggart‘s first FSU staff as defensive backs coach.

During an in-game interview in the first half, Sanders was asked about the speculation.  In answering the question, the former cornerback did little to quash the rumors.

Sanders, whose NFL career ended in 2005, has never coached at the collegiate level.  He started his own ill-fated charter school in 2012 and coached the football team there, while he served as the offensive coordinator at a private school in Texas this past season.

Sanders currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network.