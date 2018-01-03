DJ Johnson gets Miami’s permission to be contacted by eight Pac-12 schools

It’s not yet known where DJ Johnson will land. Thanks to one of his social media sites, though, we have a pretty good idea.
Tuesday afternoon, Miami announced that Johnson would be transferring from Mark Richt‘s football program, the third such move in a span of roughly 24 hours. In confirming his departure, Richt stated that the defensive end “indicated to me that he would like to continue his playing career closer to his family.”
On his Twitter account not long after, the Sacramento native posted a photo of a letter he received from the university’s director of compliance, which specifically states he’s permitted to be contacted by eight Pac-12 institutions — and only those eight — about a potential transfer. That octet includes Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC and Washington. The latter two schools were two of Johnson’s finalists before he signed with The U last year.
That leaves four Pac-12 schools that were excluded — Colorado, Stanford, Utah and Washington State.
A four-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of California. Using 247Sports.com‘s rankings, no defensive player in The U’s class last year was rated higher than the weakside defensive end.
As a true freshman, Johnson played in eight games. He was credited with three tackles.
Jimbo Fisher‘s first Texas A&M coaching staff is officially taking shape, with one offering a familiar face to the returning Aggie football players.
Wednesday morning, Fisher announced that he has completed the offensive side of his coaching staff. Those five hires are:
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Darrell Dickey
Tight ends coach: Tim Brewster
Wide receivers coach: Dameyune Craig
Running backs coach: Jay Graham
Offensive line coach: Jim Turner
Turner is the lone holdover (thus far) from Kevin Sumlin‘s staff as the veteran assistant had spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons holding the same job at A&M. He also served as the football program’s line coach from 2008-11.
Brewster, Craig and Graham were all on Fisher’s staff at Florida State and have followed him to A&M. Dickey, the head coach at North Texas from 1998-2006, spent the past six years at Memphis, serving as either coordinator or co-coordinator in each of those seasons. This will be his first quarterbacks coach job since serving in the same capacity at Utah State in 2007-08.
Fisher has yet to officially make any hires for his defensive staff, although the Houston Chronicle reports it’s expected he will retain defensive line coach Terry Price.
Alabama will be down a key defensive piece as it looks to climb back to the top of the college football world.
In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson, Anfernee Jennings went down with a knee injury and didn’t return. Wednesday, the redshirt sophomore linebacker confirmed via Twitter that he underwent successful surgery to repair the unspecified damage to his knee.
Unfortunately for both the player and the team, Jennings also confirmed that he will be unavailable for next Monday night’s national championship game against Georgia.
Jennings was in his first season as a Crimson Tide starter as he has started 11 of 13 games in 2017. In what turned out to be his final game this year, Jennings was credited with three tackles for loss and a sack in the dominating win over the Tigers.
Given the Bulldogs’ historically prolific production in the running game, Jennings’ loss is certainly a significant one. It also continues a run of bad luck in the linebacking corps as that group has missed a total of 34 starts this season because of injuries, with Jennings accounting for two of those.
Rich Rodriguez is not going down without taking a few public swings of his own.
The stunning news surfaced overnight, that Arizona had fired Rodriguez as its head football coach nearly a week after an outside law firm wrapped up an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct levied by Rodriguez’s former administrative assistant. In announcing the dismissal, the university acknowledged that the probe could not substantiate the claims but that leadership had become “concerned with the direction and climate of the football program” as a result of some of the findings.
In his own statement, Rodriguez, who claimed he learned of his dismissal via email, acknowledged that the woman’s complaint “included a single truth — in the past, I had a consensual extramarital affair with a woman who is not affiliated with the University.” Rodriguez added that he “will vigorously fight these fabricated and groundless claims” contained in a $7.5 million lawsuit his former assistant is set to file.
Rodriguez was fired without cause, meaning he’s entitled to the buyout of just north of $6 million that’s laid out in his contract. Per that contract, Rodriguez was also set to receive a $3 million retention bonus if he was still the Wildcats head coach in March.
That didn’t take long.
Earlier Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Arizona was weighing whether to fire Rich Rodriguez as head coach ahead of a lawsuit expected to be filed this week. Not long after, the university confirmed that it has parted ways with Rodriguez.
“After conducting a thorough evaluation of our football program and its leadership, both on and off the field,” athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement, “President Robbins and I feel it is in the best interest of the University of Arizona and our athletics department to go in a new direction.”
Rodriguez was investigated this past fall by an outside law firm for “potential workplace misconduct” that led to a sexual harassment/hostile workplace claim being filed by a female who was a former administrative assistant in the athletic department. That investigation reportedly did not find any wrongdoing on Rodriguez’s part.
In a letter addressed to “Students, Faculty and Staff” explaining the decision, President Robert C. Robbins confirmed that “[t]he investigation, which concluded on December 28, 2017, found that the original specific harassment allegations against Mr. Rodriguez could not be substantiated based on the evidence and witnesses available to it.” However, the university’s leadership, during the course of the investigation, became “concerned with the direction and climate of the football program.”
That led to what the president described as “a difficult decision… [but] the right decision.” That decision came despite the fact that the woman, after her initial claims that she was sexually harassed by Rodriguez on multiple ocasions, “declined multiple requests from the University to participate in the investigation into her allegations.”
The school also confirmed that they will honor the separation terms of Rodriguez’s contract, meaning the coach will receive a buyout in the neighborhood of $6.3 million.
In six seasons with the Wildcats, Rodriguez went 43-35. This past season, UA went 7-6 in what turned out to be the coach’s final season with the program.