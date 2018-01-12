One of the nine suspended Florida players transferring from Gators

Not surprisingly, one Florida Gator with off-field issues will be taking his leave of Gainesville.
Citing “my recent actions and coaching changes,” Jordan Smith announced on Twitter that he “will not be returning to the University of Florida and will be looking for other opportunities to further my education and my football career.” The redshirt freshman defensive lineman added that “Florida was amazing to me and I will always be a Gator at heart.”
The “recent actions” to which Smith referred in his tweet stemmed from a controversy that first surfaced in mid-August.
Smith was one of what were ultimately nine Gator football players who were indefinitely suspended in connection to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash. A police investigation stemming from the allegations led to felony charges being filed in late September.
Seven of those players — junior wide receiver Antonio Callaway, junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, junior running back Jordan Scarlett and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells — entered into a pretrial intervention program in October and, if they make restitution and “comply with probation protocols,” the charges will be dismissed.
The cases involving Smith and the ninth suspended player, true freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, remain open. It’s believed that Telfort, who reportedly has 30 felonies pending, is transferring as well.
Callaway has decided to leave the Gators as well, although he’s moving on to the NFL and entering the draft. 247Sports.com reports that Davis’ playing career may be over because of injuries sustained in a scooter accident that occurred sometime after his suspension.
The status of the other five players with the football program moving forward is unclear.
None of the suspended players played a down for the Gators this past season.
One 2019 football prospect with multiple Power Five scholarship offers has much more pressing concerns than how many more he’ll add in the near future.
According to the Gadsden Times, 17-year-old Alabama high school football player Jesse Altman is one of five individuals who have been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Aaron “A.J.” Huff last week. Altman and two other teenagers, Broderick Lawrence Pearson and Lonterry Orlando Harrison, were booked into the Etowah County (Ala.) Detention Center Wednesday while two others were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force; those teenagers, Kalab Blake Whitworth and Tyler Michael Abbott, have been charged as adults.
From the newspaper’s report:
While detectives have not commented on a motive for the shooting, after Abbott’s arrest they said it was believed that he and Huff knew each other and met in a parking lot about 7:30 p.m. last Thursday. There was what police described as an altercation, and the two left in separate vehicles. The vehicle in which Huff was a passenger stopped at the intersection of Hoke Street and Litchfield Avenue, and a gunman got out of the other vehicle and shot Huff. The driver of that vehicle took Huff to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
All five of those arrested were in the vehicle from which the shooter allegedly emerged; as of yet, police have not publicly identified the person they believe pulled the trigger
Altman is currently rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Alabama. According to Rivals.com, the 6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle holds offers from among others, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Alabama and Florida State are also listed as having shown interest.
Must be a state of Alabama thing.
Thursday, it was reported that a backpack belonging to Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, which contained among other things his laptop and UA’s playbook, was stolen after the assistant sat it down in a meeting room at the team’s hotel two days before Monday’s national title game. Not long after that report surfaced, both AuburnUndercover.com and al.com reported that someone attempted to steal the laptop of an Auburn defensive staffer at the hotel the team was staying at prior to the Peach Bowl.
From al.com‘s report:
An unidentified person attempted to take a laptop belonging to an Auburn defensive staff member from a private meeting room at the downtown hotel, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed. Security stopped the unknown male from stealing, but he got away before being detained, the source said of the incident.
The identity of the UA staffer who narrowly averted being the victim of a theft was divulged. Both laptop incidents, incidentally, occurred at the same hotel — Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis.
Auburn lost in their bowl game to unbeaten national champion UCF. Alabama, of course, went on to beat Georgia for its own national championship.
Big, if true.
According to al.com, Josh Jacobs sustained an ankle injury in Alabama’s mid-October win over Tennessee but was medically cleared to play in the Nov. 4 win over LSU coming off a bye weekend. According to the running back, however, he had been playing on a “broke (sic) ankle” since Week 5, which would’be been the Sept. 30 matchup with Ole Miss.
The true sophomore made the revelation in a tweet confirming that he is undergoing surgery Friday to repair whatever damage he sustained to his ankle.
Whether it was actually broken or “broke” as in really, really injured is unclear at the moment. Jacobs also dealt with a hamstring issue that hampered him throughout the 2017 season.
Despite the injury issues, the four-star 2016 back ran for 284 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries this season; he recorded at least one carry in eight of the nine games he played in after Week 5. He also caught 14 passes coming out of the backfield for another 168 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
It looks as if the NFL has pilfered yet another college football assistant coach.
Thursday evening, reports surfaced that USC running backs coach Deland McCullough was being interviewed for the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs. Later on that night, McCullough confirmed to 247Sports.com’s USC website via text message that he has accepted an offer to join the Chiefs.
McCullough further explained the reasoning behind his decision in a text message to USCfootball.com.
“It was a very hard decision,” McCullough told the website. “But working for my former Bengals teammate Eric Bienemy, a great guy like Andy Reid and a family-based organization like the Chiefs made it a no-brainer.”
McCullough spent one season with Trojans, having been hired in March of last year. He stated that the football program “fought hard and stepped up big time to keep me” before he decided to leave.
With McCullough’s departure, Clay Helton now has three openings on his coaching staff.