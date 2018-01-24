Florida confirms four suspended players have rejoined football team

Dan Mullen has not yet finalized his first recruiting class at Florida but he will have a much fuller roster than expected for winter workouts based on news out of Gainesville this week.
The school confirmed to the Associated Press that four suspended football players (running back Jordan Scarlett, wide receiver Rick Wells and linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller) have enrolled in school for the spring semester and have rejoined the team after facing felony fraud charges that surfaced prior to last season. The group above was part of several Gators who entered into a pretrial intervention program in October that seemed to pave the way for their return to the team.
The case originally involved the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash. While some members of the group opted to declare for the NFL draft like star wideout Antonio Callaway, others have opted to transfer from Florida or, in the case of the four listed above, even return to school. The AP notes that a fifth player, defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, is enrolled at UF but is not with the team after recovering from an injury.
Scarlett is undoubtedly the biggest name of the returnees to the program after leading the Gators in rushing back in 2016. He’ll be a redshirt junior in 2018 and compete to start in Mullen’s new offensive system with fellow backs like Lamical Perine and others.
If you expected Bill Snyder to go outside the Kansas State family to find the team’s new offensive coordinator, you would be sadly mistaken.
The program announced on Wednesday that wide receivers coach Andre Coleman was promoted to OC as part of a slew of staff tweaks for the Wildcats. In addition to Coleman, offensive line coach Charlie Dickey (run game) and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein (passing game) were named co-coordinators.
“We are fortunate to have three coaches who have had so much experience in our offense – a total of about 30 years – both past and present,” Snyder said in a statement. “We’ve been blessed to have so many loyal, caring and effective coaches over the years, and these three exemplify those values. I have been pleased with how well these three have worked together.”
The trio will shoulder the offensive play-calling load in the wake of former OC Dana Dimel’s departure as the new head coach of UTEP. All three have spent plenty of time in the Little Apple, as Coleman was a wide receiver with the program from 1990-93 and has been coaching the wideouts since 2013. Klein just completed his first season as an assistant coach handling quarterbacks after being the runner-up for the 2012 Heisman Trophy at the position.
Dickey has coached the Wildcats’ linemen since 2009 and will play a key role in bringing along a host of new coaches who are also ex-Kansas State football players in tight ends coach Zach Hanson and running backs coach Eric Hickson.
KSU opens the 2018 season with three straight home games against South Dakota, Mississippi State and UTSA.
As expected, Maryland has added Matt Canada to its coaching staff. A day after reports surfaced Canada would be landing on his feet with the Big Ten program after one year at LSU, Maryland has formally announced Canada will be the new offensive coordinator for the Terps.
Canada will also serve as Maryland’s quarterback coach. The two roles are what Canada held in his brief stint in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers.
“Matt has a unique ability to utilize any and all types of personnel, and still produce extremely explosive offenses,” Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin. “He’s a very versatile coach that has experience developing impact players at every offensive position. Matt’s had a great deal of success everywhere he’s been and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him here at Maryland.”
Canada previously coached in the Big Ten while at Wisconsin in 2012 and Indiana from 2004 through 2010 and before that from 1993 through 1996 as a student assistant and graduate assistant. Canada has also coached with Northern Illinois, NC State and Pittsburgh along the way.
In addition to the addition of Canada to the staff, Maryland has also announced wide receivers coach Chris Beatty will be elevated to the role of co-offensive coordinator.
“Chris is an integral part of our coaching staff and I’m excited to have him in this role,” Durkin said. “I’m proud of the work he’s done with our student-athletes and am happy to have him continue playing an instrumental role in the upward direction of the program.”
Maryland had the Big Ten’s 11th-ranked offense in 2017, although it showed some positive glimpses when healthy. Maryland also was 11th in the 14-team Big Ten in offensive scoring, eighth in rushing offense and 12th in passing offense.
Remember yesterday when we shared the initial 2018 Heisman Trophy odds from Bovada? Well, scrap that already because the people have come in with enough bets to warrant some quick changes to the Heisman odds. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins soared up four spots to climb into the top spot on Bovada’s board after just 24 hours.
Dobbins was initially given 12/1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, and the bettors went scrambling for those odds. Bovada’s updated odds see Dobbins as the way-too-early favorite with 6/1 odds. Tied for the best odds with Dobbins is another Big Ten running back, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Taylor didn’t move up quite as dramatically to 6/1 after having 8/1 odds a day ago. The short-lived preseason favorite from Bovada and 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Stanford running back Bryce Love, has slipped into third on the board with 7/1 odds. Alabama’s national championship hero, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tied Love with 7/1 odds.
Some other notable dramatic changes include the addition of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (25/1). Lock, the SEC’s top passer returning in 2018, was initially left completely off the board. He is the only newcomer to the updated odds from Bovada at this moment. The most notable drop in the odds was from Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who fell from 55/1 odds to 66/1. Most other drops were just by a few spots, including Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate falling from 9/1 to 14/1, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier falling from 12/1 to 16/1 and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley dropping from 18/1 to 20/1.
Here are the updated Heisman odds as relayed by Bovada:
J.K. Dobbins (RB Ohio State) 6/1
Jonathan Taylor (RB Wisconsin) 6/1
Bryce Love (RB Stanford) 7/1
Tua Tagovailoa (QB Alabama) 7/1
Jake Fromm (QB Georgia) 12/1
Khalil Tate (QB Arizona) 14/1
Will Grier (QB West Virginia) 16/1
Jarrett Stidham (QB Auburn) 16/1
Kelly Bryant (QB Clemson) 18/1
Justin Herbert (QB Oregon) 18/1
Trace McSorley (QB Penn State) 20/1
Cam Akers (RB Florida State) 25/1
Rodney Anderson (RB Oklahoma) 25/1
Jake Browning (QB Washington) 25/1
Ryan Finley (QB NC State) 25/1
Drew Lock (QB Missouri) 25/1
McKenzie Milton (QB UCF) 25/1
Travis Etienne (RB Clemson) 35/1
Nick Fitzgerald (QB Mississippi State) 35/1
D'Andre Swift (RB Georgia) 35/1
Brandon Winbush (QB Notre Dame) 35/1
David Sills (WR West Virginia) 45/1
Ed Oliver (DL Houston) 66/1
Nick Bosa (DL Ohio State) 75/1
A former assistant coach working under Urban Meyer is plucking from the Meyer coaching tree in the NFL. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has called on Ohio State defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs to join him with the Titans. Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
Coombs joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 2012 and has held the role of assistant coordinator of the defense while also taking on the roles as a cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator. During his brief time in Columbus, Coombs certainly helped to shape the foundation for the Buckeyes secondary with Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley going on to become first-round draft picks in the 2017 NFL draft.
Coombs was actively out recruiting for the Buckeyes as recently as Monday, when he was planting flags in Texas a week after making stops to Florida and Georgia. But such is life in the coaching ranks. When a job in the NFL comes along, many college coaches will take the offer even if they have been at a great program like Ohio State. This will be the first NFL job held by Coombs and will be the first time he has taken on a coaching role outside the state of Ohio. Coombs had coached high school in Ohio from 1983 through 2006 when he made the jump to Cincinnati under Butch Jones and later joined Ohio State in 2012.
This news comes a day after Ohio State promoted Ryan Day to the role of offensive coordinator after it was reported the Titans made a push to lure Day to their coaching staff. Will any other Ohio State assistants be eyed up for a possible spot on the newly assembled Tennessee coaching staff?