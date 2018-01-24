Florida confirms four suspended players have rejoined football team

If you expected Bill Snyder to go outside the Kansas State family to find the team’s new offensive coordinator, you would be sadly mistaken.

The program announced on Wednesday that wide receivers coach Andre Coleman was promoted to OC as part of a slew of staff tweaks for the Wildcats. In addition to Coleman, offensive line coach Charlie Dickey (run game) and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein (passing game) were named co-coordinators.

“We are fortunate to have three coaches who have had so much experience in our offense – a total of about 30 years – both past and present,” Snyder said in a statement. “We’ve been blessed to have so many loyal, caring and effective coaches over the years, and these three exemplify those values. I have been pleased with how well these three have worked together.”

The trio will shoulder the offensive play-calling load in the wake of former OC Dana Dimel’s departure as the new head coach of UTEP. All three have spent plenty of time in the Little Apple, as Coleman was a wide receiver with the program from 1990-93 and has been coaching the wideouts since 2013. Klein just completed his first season as an assistant coach handling quarterbacks after being the runner-up for the 2012 Heisman Trophy at the position.

Dickey has coached the Wildcats’ linemen since 2009 and will play a key role in bringing along a host of new coaches who are also ex-Kansas State football players in tight ends coach Zach Hanson and running backs coach Eric Hickson.

KSU opens the 2018 season with three straight home games against South Dakota, Mississippi State and UTSA.