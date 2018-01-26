Ohio State players confronted Baker Mayfield at Senior Bowl to discuss the flag planting

On his way to winning the Heisman Trophy last season, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sure found a way to draw attention to himself, and not always in the most flattering of ways. Among the notable antics of Mayfield that was overblown was Mayfield’s post game celebration after beating Ohio State in Ohio Stadium early in the year. Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield to mark Oklahoma’s territory in a way that has commonly been done over the years. This week at the Senior Bowl, a pair of Ohio State players finally got a chance to confront Mayfield about that post game flag-planting. Fortunately, the three had a laugh over the incident.

Per Sports Illustrated, Mayfield was blocked in on a bus by Ohio State’s Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis. After a brief stare down, one of the players asked Mayfield “What’s wrong with you, bro?” After a brief moment of awkward silence, the three laughed it off.

“That’s what you get for kicking my ass the year before!” Mayfield said. Mayfield was referring to the Ohio State victory at Oklahoma in the 2016 season that ultimately helped Ohio State get into the College Football Playoff at the end of the season while Oklahoma was left out of the playoff entirely. The script was flipped last season with Oklahoma getting in and Ohio State being left out.

Mayfield apologized for his flag-planting celebration in the days after Oklahoma’s victory against the Buckeyes. Ohio State players may not have taken kindly to Mayfield’s post game celebration in September, but it seems cooler heads have moved on for the better.

Follow @KevinOnCFBw