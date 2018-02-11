Associated Press

Bills pull third staffer away from Alabama

By John TaylorFeb 11, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
Sean McDermott‘s second coaching staff in Buffalo will have a decidedly Crimson Tide hue to it.

The Bills have confirmed reports that surfaced over the weekend that McDermott has hired Shea Tierney as an offensive assistant. As of yet, the organization hasn’t given Tierney a specific title.

Tierney has spent the past two seasons on Nick Saban‘s Alabama staff as an offensive analyst. He has previous NFL experience, having worked with the Philadelphia Eagles for the four years prior to his time in Alabama as a coaching intern.

The Tuscaloosa-to-Buffalo pipeline has been quite busy the past four weeks.

In mid-January, the Bills announced that Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had taken the same job with the NFL club. A week ago, it was confirmed that offensive analyst William Vlachos would be following Daboll to the Bills as an offensive assistant.

Report: Alabama has interest in ECU grad transfer QB Gardner Minshew

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
Alabama wasn’t able to land a quarterback in its most recent recruiting class, so it appears the Crimson Tide are taking a swing at the graduate transfer tree.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Alabama is in hot pursuit of Gardner Minshew. That pursuit falls in line with Nick Saban stating after National Signing Day that he would likely add another player to the quarterback room prior to the start of summer camp.

On Jan. 30, East Carolina announced that Minshew had withdrawn from school to tend to a personal matter in his home state of Mississippi. At the time, Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery stated “[t]he door will certainly remain open for him to return to ECU.”

Alabama’s interest in a grad transfer at the position will do nothing to quell the rumors that Jalen Hurts, the starter for each of the last 29 games over the past two seasons, is a potential candidate for a transfer. Hurts was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the national championship game, with the true freshman’s comeback heroics signaling a likely changing of the guard at the position.

As for Minshew, he started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.

New Mexico State defends signing of ex-Minnesota player accused of sexual assault

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
New Mexico State last month announced the addition of a junior college transfer, but this one isn’t like most others.

As a redshirt freshman at Minnesota in 2016, Ray Buford, Jr., was allegedly involved in a sexual assault that would eventually engulf the program in result in head coach Tracy Claeys being pushed out. Though he was never charged by two separate investigations, Buford was suspended and later recommended for expulsion, along with three others, but instead announced he would leave the school before the school could kick him out.

He wound up at Independence Community College in Kansas and, now, New Mexico State.

New Mexico State’s transfer protocols require that a student be eligible for return at his or her original school in order to gain admittance to NMSU, which is under question since Buford was recommended for expulsion at Minnesota.

“Sexual assault, sexual misconduct and sexual harassment is front and center right now everywhere,” NMSU Title IX coordinator Lauri Millot told the Las Cruces Sun-News. “NMSU’s obligation is to protect our campus community, students and our staff and do it in a way that incorporates prevention, education and an appropriate response so we don’t put students or staff in a hostile environment.”

Aggies head coach Doug Martin told the paper that Buford was admitted after a multi-month investigation. In fact, Buford committed in December but was not announced until a month later.

“It started in October when we handed all of the information we had to the administration and everyone involved in making that decision,” Martin. “Football did not make the decision. We just brought it to them and said (Buford) is a young man who we believe deserves a second chance and you guys (NMSU administrators) tell us what you want us to do. I don’t think we have chased guys like that like some programs do. We have been selective and wouldn’t bring in anyone who we didn’t think deserved to be here.”

New Mexico State will compete as an FBS Independent in 2018. The Aggies went 7-6 in 2017, ending the year with a win over Utah State in the Arizona Bowl, the program’s first bowl trip in six decades.

Maryland QB Caleb Henderson gives up playing career, will remain with team

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
At this time last year, it looked like Caleb Henderson was in line to win the quarterback battle for D.J. Durkin‘s second Maryland team. A 6-foot-3 signal-caller from Burke, Va., Henderson signed with North Carolina out of high school but transferred to Maryland ahead of the 2016 season, meaning he would become eligible in 2017.

But he broke his foot in spring practice and then injured his elbow during the season, and is now hanging it up.

Henderson appeared in two games as a Terp, throwing one incomplete pass.

He will remain on with the program, but his exact role has not been determined.

Scott Frost went to adorable lengths in order to win over a recruit’s mom

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 11, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Winning over a player’s mom is key to any recruitment, specifically for an out-of-state player and particularly when you’re a new head coach without a track record of success on the field.

So when Scott Frost visited Felicia Tannor at her job at Rainbow Elementary in Decatur, Ga., it was important the new Nebraska coach win her over. And he did just that.

Frost happened to arrive when Tannor was cleaning the cafeteria, so Frost jumped in to help.

“He helped with all that stuff,” Miller Grove High School head coach Justin Larmond told Huskers Illustrated. “He just happened to be there at the time they were cleaning up. He just pitched in and did everything. He picked chairs up, helped take out the trash. All that stuff.

“She absolutely loved it. She called me afterwards and she talked with me about it. That really caught her attention.”

Needless to say, Nebraska won the approval of the elder Tannor in order to land Caleb Tannor. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end from Lithonia, Ga., Tannor was a 4-star recruit who held offers from Florida and Auburn among a plethora of others, and one of six such 4-star players in Frost’s 24-man initial signing class.