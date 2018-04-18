Transferring Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady confirms move to Houston

After beginning the 2017 season as a starting quarterback in the SEC, Quinten Dormady will start the upcoming season in a whole other conference.

Taking to social media, this time via Instagram instead of Twitter, Dormady announced Tuesday night via a photo of himself in a Houston uniform that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career with the Cougars. As Dormady will be coming to the American Athletic Conference school as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to compete for the starting job at UH immediately in 2018.

Dormady’s announcement comes nearly three months to the day that he announced that he would be transferring from Tennessee.

H-Town 🐾🏈 #gocoogs #houston A post shared by Quinten Dormady (@qdormady) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

Dormady was the Vols’ starter to open what turned out to be Butch Jones‘ final season in Knoxville. In starting the first five games of 2017, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were the result of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).