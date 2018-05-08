Alabama sees second reserve lineman transfer in last week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a week, Alabama has seen a departure amongst its offensive line group.

While there’s nothing yet official from either the school or the player, al.com, citing unnamed sources, is reporting that offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy has decided to transfer from the Crimson Tide. As Kennedy received his degree from the university late last year, he’ll be eligible in 2018 as a graduate transfer at another FBS school if that’s the path he chooses.

No specific reason for Kennedy, who exited spring practice as the Crimson Tide’s No. 2 center, deciding to transfer was given.

Kennedy was a four-star member of the Tide’s 2015 recruiting class. He played in 10 games the past two seasons after redshirting as a true freshman — seven in 2016 and three last season. An injury ended his 2017 prematurely and led to a medical redshirt.

Earlier this month, offensive guard Dallas Warmack decided to transfer from the Crimson Tide as well. He too was a four-star member of UA’s 2015 recruiting class who spent his entire time in Tuscaloosa as a backup lineman.