Georgia transfer Pat Allen moves on to FCS school

One of the three Georgia players who has elected to leave the football program over the past couple of weeks has found a new home.

Pat Allen announced on his protected Twitter account Tuesday that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Southeastern Louisiana. As SLU play at the FCS level, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

The move comes roughly two weeks after Allen announced his decision to leave the Bulldogs.

A four-star member of UGA’s 2015 recruiting class, Allen was rated as the No. 17 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. The 6-4, 290-pound redshirt junior was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Georgia’s class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman then playing in two games in 2016, Allen began the 2017 season as UGA’s starting left guard but lost the job heading into Week 2 and never regained it.

While Allen has left the SEC, he’ll still get to play against a team from the conference this season as SLU will travel to Death Valley to face LSU in early September.