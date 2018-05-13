Four-star 2019 QB picks BYU over offers from, among others, Alabama

First an Ivy League school and now this.
After being wooed and pursued heavily by Alabama, four-star 2018 quarterback Brevin White opted to sign with Princeton this past February. Fast-forward three months or so, and the defending national champion Crimson Tide have been in pursuit of another four-star quarterback, this one from the Class of 2019 — Arizona high schooler Jacob Conover.
Sunday night, Conover announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to playing his college football at… BYU.
While Conover is a Class of 2019 recruit, he won’t see the field for the Cougars or anyone else that season as he is planning on taking a two-year LDS mission after he graduates from high school next year. Thus, the earliest he’d be available to any school football-wise is 2021.
247Sports.com rates Conover as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country. In addition to BYU and Alabama, Conover held offers from, among others, Arizona State, Arizona, Northwestern, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Washington State and Wisconsin.
Don’t feel bad for Alabama’s future under center, though, as they already have a commitment from 2019 four-star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of the Tide’s national championship game hero, as well as the four-star great-grandson of the legendary Bear Bryant.