Four-star 2019 QB picks BYU over offers from, among others, Alabama

By John TaylorMay 13, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
First an Ivy League school and now this.

After being wooed and pursued heavily by Alabama, four-star 2018 quarterback Brevin White opted to sign with Princeton this past February.  Fast-forward three months or so, and the defending national champion Crimson Tide have been in pursuit of another four-star quarterback, this one from the Class of 2019 — Arizona high schooler Jacob Conover.

Sunday night, Conover announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to playing his college football at… BYU.

While Conover is a Class of 2019 recruit, he won’t see the field for the Cougars or anyone else that season as he is planning on taking a two-year LDS mission after he graduates from high school next year.  Thus, the earliest he’d be available to any school football-wise is 2021.

247Sports.com rates Conover as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country.  In addition to BYU and Alabama, Conover held offers from, among others, Arizona State, Arizona, Northwestern, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Don’t feel bad for Alabama’s future under center, though, as they already have a commitment from 2019 four-star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of the Tide’s national championship game hero, as well as the four-star great-grandson of the legendary Bear Bryant.

Coastal Carolina new home for ex-Clemson DT Sterling Johnson

By John TaylorMay 13, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
For the second time this month, a transferring Clemson defensive lineman has found a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Sterling Johnson (pictured, No. 93) indicated that he would be moving on and continuing his playing career at Coastal Carolina. As Johnson left the Tigers as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference school in 2018.

Not only that, the defensive tackle will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 29 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. After redshirting as a true freshman, Robinson played in 11 games the past two seasons.

In early February, Johnson announced his decision to transfer from the ACC school

On May 10, West Virginia confirmed that Jabril Robinson, the defensive tackle who transferred from the Tigers in late January, had been signed by the Mountaineers.

Virginia loses two defensive linemen to medical retirements

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Virginia has lost two defensive linemen to medical retirements, the school has announced. John Kirven and James Trucilla each walked away the game for undisclosed medical reasons. Both players will remain in school to complete their respective degrees.

“It is unfortunate when someone’s career ends prematurely,” Cavs head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement. “We appreciate what John and James did as players for the program and they will remain a part of the team and always be members of our football family. I am excited they have decided to work as student assistants in our program. Both John and James came to UVa to enrich themselves as students in addition to playing football. I am excited to watch them continue to grow and mature as young men and to carve out their futures.”

Kirven, a defensive end, was a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, posting one assisted tackle.

A junior defensive tackle from Erie, Pa., Trucilla appeared in 13 of a possible 25 games over two seasons on the active roster. He registered seven tackles over those 13 appearances.

The pair’s departure means Virginia is down to five active defensive linemen, though the Charlottesville Daily Progress notes that help is on the way in the form of three 2018 signees and graduate transfer Dylan Thompson, who arrives by way of Ohio State.

Jerrell Powe takes shots at NCAA as he graduates from Ole Miss

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
For every recruitnik of a certain age, the name Jerrell Powe will always conjure up a certain type of feeling. A 5-star recruit from Waynesboro, Miss., Powe was the big fish reeled in by new Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron upon his 2005 hiring, a harbinger of good things to come from the recruiting dynamo the Rebels hired away from USC.

As we know now more than a decade later, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Powe was denied eligibility by the NCAA in 2005, enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy, but was denied eligibility again in 2006. He enrolled at Ole Miss and participated in training camp ahead of the 2007 season, but was again ruled out by the NCAA.

Powe, who suffers from a learning disability, hired a lawyer who accused the NCAA of violating the American With Disabilities Act and threatened a lawsuit.

He finally joined the team for the 2008 campaign, who were then coached by Houston Nutt, meaning the academic and legal wrangling over Orgeron’s prized recruit outlasted Oregon’s entire tenure. Powe recorded eight tackles in 12 games in 2008, then earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2009 and ’10. He was chosen 199th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL draft and played in a combined 28 games over four seasons with the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Now 31 years old, Powe graduated from Ole Miss Saturday and took some parting shots at the NCAA on his way out.

Well NCAA – I heard from you every single day for 3 years as you tried to stop me from being the 1st in my family to go to college,” Powe wrote. “I graduated today and didn’t hear word 1 from you or anyone in your organization. That says it all doesn’t it?”

Powe earned his Bachelor’s degree in general studies.

“I’m ecstatic. Every day I wake up, it’s crazy, ‘cause this is really about to happen. I’m really about to graduate. There were a lot of people who said I wouldn’t or I couldn’t. I’m just excited to be able to get it done and be able to move on to the next chapter in my life and find out what it is I want to do for the next 15 or 20 years of my life,” he told Ole Miss Spirit last month. “It’s bigger than football. It’s on a whole ‘nother playing field of its own. I’ll be the first one to graduate college in my family. Especially with all the hoops I had to jump through, it means a lot. It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my mom and my family and it means a lot to me for my child that I can be able to instill education in him and to be able to put football second and also be able to show him that I was able to get a degree as well.”

Former Ole Miss player, coach Billy Brewer passes away at 83

By Zach BarnettMay 13, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Former Ole Miss player and head coach Billy Brewer passed away Saturday, the program confirmed. He was 83.

“As a coach and player, Billy Brewer shared a love for Ole Miss that was unparalleled,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke, himself a former Rebels player, said in a statement. “He was greatly admired by his players and his teammates and will forever be engrained in the history of Rebel Football. Our prayers go out to the Brewer family and all of Rebel Nation during this time.”

A Columbus, Miss., native, Brewer starred as a defensive back while in the late 1950’s; he later earned a spot on the Rebels’ All-Century Team. A 20th round selection of the Washington Redskins, Brewer jumped into coaching after his playing career ended, first as an assistant at Southeastern Louisiana and later as head coach. Brewer went 38-24-2 as head coach of the Lions from 1974-79, which led him to Louisiana Tech, where he led the Bulldogs to the Division I-AA semifinals in 1982.

Brewer’s alma mater came calling after the ’82 season, when Steve Sloan left Oxford to become the head coach at Duke. Inheriting a 4-7 team, Brewer immediately led the Rebels to a 7-5 mark and an Independence Bowl mark. Brewer led Ole Miss to four bowl games and two top-25 finishes while claiming two SEC Coach of the Year awards in his 11 seasons at the helm. His 67-56-3 mark still trails only College Football Hall of Fame coach Johnny Vaught for the most wins in Ole Miss history.

“He dearly loved Ole Miss and he thought it was his job to win. To do whatever he could do to win and that’s what he did,” longtime Mississippi sports columnist Rick Cleveland told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. “He faced tremendous odds when he got there. The facilities weren’t up to grade with everybody else he was trying to beat. He was fighting against all odds trying to win.”

Brewer leaves behind two sons and five grandchildren; one of Brewer’s sons is longtime college assistant and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer.