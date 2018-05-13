Virginia loses two defensive linemen to medical retirements

Virginia has lost two defensive linemen to medical retirements, the school has announced. John Kirven and James Trucilla each walked away the game for undisclosed medical reasons. Both players will remain in school to complete their respective degrees.
“It is unfortunate when someone’s career ends prematurely,” Cavs head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement. “We appreciate what John and James did as players for the program and they will remain a part of the team and always be members of our football family. I am excited they have decided to work as student assistants in our program. Both John and James came to UVa to enrich themselves as students in addition to playing football. I am excited to watch them continue to grow and mature as young men and to carve out their futures.”
Kirven, a defensive end, was a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, posting one assisted tackle.
A junior defensive tackle from Erie, Pa., Trucilla appeared in 13 of a possible 25 games over two seasons on the active roster. He registered seven tackles over those 13 appearances.
The pair’s departure means Virginia is down to five active defensive linemen, though the Charlottesville Daily Progress notes that help is on the way in the form of three 2018 signees and graduate transfer Dylan Thompson, who arrives by way of Ohio State.