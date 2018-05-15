North Carolina up next on ex-Ohio State QB Joe Burrow’s transfer tour

An ACC school has joined the fray for a sought-after graduate transfer quarterback.

Late last week and on into the weekend, both Cincinnati and LSU hosted Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow on official visits. Those trips came less than a week after the quarterback decided to transfer from the Buckeyes, with both schools almost immediately seeking permission to contact the redshirt junior.

Tuesday morning, a report surfaced that Burrow is now expected to take what’s described as “his third and final visit” to North Carolina. The tweet from Sean Callahan of Rivals.com goes on to add that an announcement from the player on a transfer destination is expected by the end of this week.

Ohio State grad transfer QB Joe Burrow has visited both Cincinnati and LSU this past week. Look for his third and final visit this week to be to North Carolina. I expect an announcement by possibly the end of this week from Burrow. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) May 15, 2018

Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.

In addition to being eligible to play at his new school this year, Burrow will also have a year of eligibility that he can use next season as well.