Getty Images

Wazzu confirms addition of QB once headed to Alabama

By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alabama’s loss — and West Virginia’s as well — is officially Washington State’s gain.

In late February, Gardner Minshew, a graduate transfer quarterback from East Carolina, confirmed on social media that he had committed to play for Alabama and would enroll at the university in May.  Nearly three weeks later, Minshew shifted his course significantly, announcing on Twitter that he was “[p]roud to say that I’ll be playing my last year of college ball at Washington State.”

Thursday night, Wazzu announced in a press release that Minshew is one of three players added to the Cougars’ roster.  As a graduate, Minshew will have the opportunity to use his final season of eligibility in 2018.

Minshew started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.

In addition to Minshew, the signing of Lamonte McDougle was confirmed as well.  The defensive lineman, who will have to sit out the 2018 season, had announced in late March that he was transferring from WVU, following that up nearly two months later with an announcement that he was transferring to WSU.

Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.  On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.

The third signing on the night was defensive back Chad Davis Jr., who spent his true freshman season at a Kansas junior college.  Davis Jr. played his high school football in Daytona, Florida.

UCF RB Cordarrian Richardson stills plans transfer to Texas A&M

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The odd journey of Cordarrian Richardson still appears pointed in the direction of College Station.

In January, Richardson revealed that he would be transferring from UCF to Texas A&M.  Despite that revelation, the running back remained in Orlando and participated with the Knights during spring practice earlier this offseason.

With uncertainty swirling, Richardson confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he is “going to be at Texas A&M this summer. I’ll be there sometime in June.”

The will he/won’t he of late continued a rather eventful year and a half or so for the player.

On National Signing Day in 2017, Richardson announced via a weather balloon in outer space that he would be signing with Maryland.  A day later, however, Richardson faxed in a signed NLI… to a school that wasn’t even in his final four — UCF.  Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, were the top four teams that appeared in his original “commitment” video.

Richardson was also heavily recruited by Florida State, which at the time was coached by new A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

A four-star 2017 signee, Richardson was rated as the No. 9 back in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 157 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was far and away the highest-rated signee in the Knights’ class that year.

Last season as a true freshman, Richardson ran for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 47 carries for the unbeaten Knights.  Richardson will have to sit out the 2018 season, wherever he may end up, to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019.

Tua Tagovailoa confirms he would’ve transferred from Alabama if he hadn’t played in title game

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Love him or loathe him, you have to hand it to Lane Kiffin. He absolutely nailed this one.

A short time after Alabama won the 2017 national championship, with true freshman Tua Tagovailoa riding to the second-half rescue, Kiffin claimed during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that “people that really know what’s going on would tell you that Tua was leaving” if he hadn’t played against Georgia.  Patrick asked for clarification as to Kiffin’s assertion that the quarterback was set to transfer if he had remained on the sidelines during that game.

“No doubt,” the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, who helped recruit the Hawaii native to Tuscaloosa, flatly stated.

Thursday, during an appearance at his old junior high school, Tagovailoa left no doubt that post-title game Kiffin’s claims were absolutely correct.  From HawaiiNewsNow.com:

Even throughout my football season, I wasn’t the starter,” Tagovailoa continued. “I wanted to leave the school. So I told myself if I didn’t play in the last game, which was the national championship game, I would transfer out. If I gave in, I don’t think I would have seen the end blessing of where I am now.

Tagovailoa also confirmed that his frustration with his very limited role during his first season with the Crimson Tide stretched back much further than the title game.  In fact, he acknowledged to the group of students that he had one school in particular in mind if he did leave while also making the astonishing admission that he was looking at that situation as “easier” and not as much of a challenge.

I called my dad and asked him if my offer to the University of Southern California was still available,” Tagovailoa told the crowd of seventh and eighth graders. “I wanted to leave. I told my dad I wanted to go to a school where I thought it’d be easier for me and wouldn’t challenge me so much.”

The former Crusader went on to tell the students that this particular conversation with his father took place early in his time in Tuscaloosa – and that it actually landed him in hot water with his family.

He said his parents told him he had to push through, and he knew they were right.

Given how the national championship game played out, and despite a spring essentially wiped out by injury, Tagovailoa is now widely viewed as the favorite to claim the starting job entering summer camp.  So much so, in fact, that the man who kept him on the sidelines for most of the 2017 season, true junior Jalen Hurts, is now considered a prime candidate for transfer at some point before the 2018 season kicks off.

UCF transfer Noah Vedral to be on scholarship at Nebraska

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

One battle won, another to be determined.

In January, Noah Vedral announced that he would be following Scott Frost, who recruited him to UCF, to Nebraska as a transfer.  It was also confirmed at the time that UCF was blocking the quarterback’s transfer to Nebraska, which, barring a successful appeal, would’ve forced Vedral to join the Cornhuskers as a walk-on instead of as a scholarship player.

Thursday, however, Frost confirmed that the appeal on that front proved successful.

“He’ll be a scholarship player going forward,” the head coach told the Lincoln Journal Star. “He wanted to come back home and be closer to his family, and we’re glad to have him.”

The player’s availability for the upcoming season, though, is another matter entirely.  From the Journal Star‘s report:

NU still expects that Vedral will have to sit out the 2018 season under normal NCAA transfer rules, but Frost did say the university will help him with any waiver that he wants to try to apply for.

Barring the unexpected, Vedral will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

Vedral, who played his high school football in Wahoo, Neb., was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in his home state. He played in eight games for the Knights as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton.  He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

‘Medical issue’ forces SMU’s Matthew Huhn to end playing career

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 18, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matthew Huhn came to SMU as one of its highest-rated recruits a year ago.  A little over a year later, Huhn’s promise on the field will never be realized as the offensive lineman took to Twitter Thursday night to announce that an unspecified medical issue will force him to end his career in football.

Huhn stated that he dealt with the unspecified health situation daily throughout the spring.

A three-star member of the Mustangs’ 2017 recruiting class, Huhn was rated as the No. 76 offensive tackle in the country.  Of the 19 recruits in SMU’s class that year, only two held a 247Sports.com rating higher than Huhn’s .8528 — dual-threat quarterback D.J. Gillins (.8656) and fellow offensive tackle Alan Ali (.8656).

Huhn took a redshirt his true freshman season, but had been expected to compete for playing time this coming year.