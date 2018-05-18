Wazzu confirms addition of QB once headed to Alabama

Alabama’s loss — and West Virginia’s as well — is officially Washington State’s gain.

In late February, Gardner Minshew, a graduate transfer quarterback from East Carolina, confirmed on social media that he had committed to play for Alabama and would enroll at the university in May. Nearly three weeks later, Minshew shifted his course significantly, announcing on Twitter that he was “[p]roud to say that I’ll be playing my last year of college ball at Washington State.”

Thursday night, Wazzu announced in a press release that Minshew is one of three players added to the Cougars’ roster. As a graduate, Minshew will have the opportunity to use his final season of eligibility in 2018.

Minshew started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.

In addition to Minshew, the signing of Lamonte McDougle was confirmed as well. The defensive lineman, who will have to sit out the 2018 season, had announced in late March that he was transferring from WVU, following that up nearly two months later with an announcement that he was transferring to WSU.

Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.

The third signing on the night was defensive back Chad Davis Jr., who spent his true freshman season at a Kansas junior college. Davis Jr. played his high school football in Daytona, Florida.