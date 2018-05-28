Report: Darrin Kirkland, Jr., not leaving Tennessee after all

Darrin Kirkland, Jr., announced earlier this week on Twitter he planned to leave Tennessee. “For the last 3 years The University of Tennessee has been my home,” he wrote. “After much prayer, thought, and consideration about what my future holds, I have decided to use my last 2 years of eligibility as a graduate transfer to another university to pursue my graduate degree while playing football. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Click on that tweet, however, and Twitter will tell you it no longer exists.
Like a lot of break ups, it appears this one didn’t take.
John Brice of Gridiron Now reported Kirkland and his family met with Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt and that Kirkland will remain at Tennessee.
Kirkland is still listed on Tennessee’s online roster, for what it’s worth. He is listed as a senior, but missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury suffered in fall camp, and he has not used his redshirt year. As a sophomore in 2016, Kirkland appeared in eight games and started six, including the Vols’ Music City Bowl win over Nebraska, where he collected seven tackles and two TFLs.
With last night’s 87-79 Cleveland Cavaliers win, one of the most impressive, bizarre streaks in streaks in sports is still alive.
The respective postseason fates of the Alabama football program and LeBron James have been inextricably tied since the 2011-12 season. When Alabama wins a title in January, LeBron lifts the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June. When Alabama falls short, so does LeBron.
Alabama took home the 2017 title with an overtime triumph over Georgia in January, so the history shows the Cavs defeating the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in the Finals.
Joe Burrow never stood much of a chance to start a football game for Ohio State while J.T. Barrett was still around in Columbus. But even after Barrett has (finally) moved on to the next stage of his football career, Burrow still felt it was in his best interest to start anew with a transfer to LSU. As Burrow gets started with the hope of sparking the LSU offense this fall, his former teammate sees big things on the horizon.
“I think the biggest attribute for him is he’s smart and knows where to go with the ball,” Barrett said to media in New Orleans at an event for New Orleans Saints rookies (Barrett signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft), per The Times-Picayune.
Barrett recalled Burrow in practices making some plays that impressed him and others, even though Burrow was buried on the depth chart behind Barrett.
“He was making throws where I turned and looked at the coach like, ‘Ooh wee!’,” Barrett said.
Burrow has officially been added to the LSU football program, and he has two years of eligibility remaining to use in Baton Rouge. Burrow is expected to compete for the starting job with Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan, and Lowell Narcisse, but he does appear to be a trendy favorite to win the job before the start of the season. LSU opens the 2018 season in Arlington, Texas against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1.
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson says his decision to transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan was nothing more than a smart business move for himself. Reflecting on his offseason transfer over the weekend at a quarterback camp, Patterson maintained his stance that Ole Miss misled him in the recruiting process and blamed his old program for not holding up their end of the bargain.
“Some things were left unsaid [about the NCAA investigation] that we didn’t know about,” Patterson said in an interview with ESPN. “They didn’t think we were going to get the two-year bowl ban. At the end of the day, I wanted to do what was best for me and my career.”
Ole Miss issued a self-imposed bowl ban for the 2017 season as an investigation from the NCAA was ongoing for potential violations occurring under former head coach Hugh Freeze. The NCAA tacked on an additional year for the 2018 season with its list of sanctions against the football program that included a reduction in scholarships and three years of probation. Patterson and other Ole Miss players recruited by the Rebels subsequently looked to transfer to new programs in an effort to find a better chance to compete or play in the postseason.
For Patterson, the opportunity to transfer to Michigan was an opportunity to compete for a national title. Of course, Patterson has also learned another lesson about the reality of the sport of college football.
“I’ve learned that this is a business, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”
Patterson had a grueling transfer process that was recently resolved in his favor. Patterson has been ruled eligible to play for the Wolverines immediately this fall, and it is suspected he will be the team’s top quarterback. Having Patterson as the starting quarterback is expected to give Michigan’s stale offense a lift. Whether that is enough to lift Michigan into Big Ten title contention remains to be seen, but the offense should benefit by having a potential upgrade at the quarterback position this season.
Talk about going from one end of the college football spectrum to the other. Offensive tackle Kevin Feder is doing just that by transferring from regular Big Ten favorite Ohio State to Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas. Feder announced his transfer plans on Twitter.
“Blessed to continue my academic and football career in the Big 12 at the University of Kansas,” Feder said on Twitter with a photo of him in his new Jayhawks uniform.
Feder announced his intent to transfer away from Ohio State back in January. He will be a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to provide some depth to the Kansas offensive line right away this fall. Furthermore, Feder also has two years of eligibility to use at Kansas.
Feder did not play for the Buckeyes in 2017 due to a lingering foot injury that has bothered him the past two years. But a clean slate at Kansas may allow Feder to play a key role for the Jayhawks.