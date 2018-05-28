Report: Darrin Kirkland, Jr., not leaving Tennessee after all

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrin Kirkland, Jr., announced earlier this week on Twitter he planned to leave Tennessee. “For the last 3 years The University of Tennessee has been my home,” he wrote. “After much prayer, thought, and consideration about what my future holds, I have decided to use my last 2 years of eligibility as a graduate transfer to another university to pursue my graduate degree while playing football. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Click on that tweet, however, and Twitter will tell you it no longer exists.

Like a lot of break ups, it appears this one didn’t take.

John Brice of Gridiron Now reported Kirkland and his family met with Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt and that Kirkland will remain at Tennessee.

Would expect formal announcement this week @SEC meetings in Destin, but was told late last night Darrin Kirkland Jr., with his family, met w/ Pruitt & is likely to remain @ UT — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) May 28, 2018

Kirkland is still listed on Tennessee’s online roster, for what it’s worth. He is listed as a senior, but missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury suffered in fall camp, and he has not used his redshirt year. As a sophomore in 2016, Kirkland appeared in eight games and started six, including the Vols’ Music City Bowl win over Nebraska, where he collected seven tackles and two TFLs.