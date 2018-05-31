Ohio State trolls J.K. Dobbins for doubting Cavs’ NBA Finals chances

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At Ohio State, you never doubt The King — even if you’re a star Buckeyes football player.

It’s not exactly a state secret that LeBron James is a huge fan of OSU hoops and football, with the university — and its head football coach especially — reciprocating that love in myriad ways, including his own permanent locker at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. It’s that locker, as it turns out, that plays a role in the latest story involving LeBron and his beloved Buckeyes.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers claimed their fourth straight Eastern Conference championship over the weekend — LeBron’s won eight straight overall — and will, for the fourth straight year, face Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals starting tonight. Suffice to say, the Cavs are huge underdogs; in fact, they’re the biggest underdog in Finals history.

Among the burgeoning factions of doubters is OSU running back J.K. Dobbins, who made the mistake of airing his doubts about The Chosen One’s chances publicly. OSU’s response?

😂 accidentally said “i dont think the cavs can pull this off” and my original locker was moved to Lebron james locker and i have my own section in the training room. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dWwAFYV1GN — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) May 31, 2018

Oh, ye of little faith.

It’s almost as if all of the doubters, Dobbins included, have forgotten that LeBron’s squad, by virtue of Alabama’s national championship win, is virtually guaranteed to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy next month. Right?

