Big 12 announces record $364.87 million in revenue, distributes $36.5 million per school

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Remember when the Big 12 was all doom and gloom about surviving as a conference? You’d never know that by looking at their balance sheet.

Following league-wide meetings in the Dallas area on Friday, the Big 12 announced a record $364.87 million in total revenue for the 2017-18 fiscal year. That includes an impressive $36.5 million per school distribution that doesn’t include so-called “third tier rights” such as money from the Longhorn Network given to Texas (~$15 million) or regional deals with Fox Sports that several other schools like Oklahoma have.

Those figures are firmly middle of the pack for the Power Five, ranking behind the SEC and Big Ten but the distribution per school is several million more than what the Pac-12 and ACC dole out. It helps there’s only 10 members in the conference, which is one reason why the number is so high per school despite taking in far less total revenue than, for example, the Pac-12’s $509 million last year.

All told though, it’s a 6.4 percent increase from last year and would have been even higher had the Sugar Bowl not been a semifinal game in the College Football Playoff — which, according to commissioner Bob Bowlsby, resulted in a roughly $40 million loss that was partially offset by revenue from the first ever Big 12 Championship Game.

Between getting back that bowl money next season and increases in television money coming their way, it goes without saying that another nice increase will be headed toward the schools during the upcoming year. Life, it appears, isn’t so bad as the smallest Power Five league after all as long as those checks keep coming in.

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Nick Saban forgot to add “fill up on gas” to his famous ‘Process’ at Alabama.

The veteran head coach and a few of his players were apparently boating over the holiday weekend on Saban’s boat when they went dead in the water after running out of gas. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others documented the experience — with a few concerned looks on the kids — on social media and TMZ grabbed a few clips for the video below:

It definitely seems like Tagovailoa, who is from Hawaii, is the calmest one on board over the situation. There’s at least a hint of irony at the situation here because Saban famously grew up working at his father’s gas station in West Virginia and yet that’s the one thing he forgot to go do before hitting the lake this time.

As a result, we’re guessing some football analyst in Tuscaloosa is adding some duties this week as being the guy responsible to fill ‘er up before heading home.

SEC passes changes to intra-conference transfer rules, players no longer must sit out a year

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
It’s been a rather sleepy set of league-wide meetings for the SEC in their annual retreat in Destin, Florida but the conference did release some rather notable changes to their rules on Friday that will be a net positive for several players. Most notably, that includes transfers who will no longer have to sit out a season when moving from one conference school to another.

At the heart of the matter is Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy, who announced his transfer out of Tuscaloosa last month but has been seemingly in limbo awaiting a change to the SEC’s rules so that he could play immediately at either Tennessee or Auburn. Naturally, Nick Saban is not super happy at that possibility and has been upholding the league rules to block Kennedy from doing just that but Friday’s decision means it’s now out of the coach’s hands.

Also affected by the change should be former Ole Miss wideout Van Jefferson. He made the move to Florida following NCAA sanctions being announced on the Rebels but was similarly stuck in a bit of limbo trying to be eligible right away for the Gators.

The rules changes announced by the SEC are really just getting ahead of broader changes coming to the NCAA level in the coming months. Many coaches have been pushing back against a number of these ideas but it’s pretty clear by the vote coming out Destin that they’re going to be on the losing end of this battle.

That’s good news for players everywhere as they get a bit more freedom to pick where they want to play in the future.

Despite first round potential in MLB Draft, Lincoln Riley expects Kyler Murray to be Sooners QB

By Bryan FischerJun 1, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Will he go or will he stay? That’s the question on everybody’s mind in Norman as Kyler Murray faces a difficult decision: baseball or football?

Murray, a former five-star recruit who transferred to the school after a brief outing at Texas A&M, is considered the heir apparent to Heisman winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners quarterback of the future. He’s also a five-tool baseball player who MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 36 prospect in the upcoming draft and has been splitting his time at OU between the gridiron and the diamond.

Despite the potential to cash in on millions as a pro baseball player, it seems Oklahoma’s young coach isn’t worried about the decision facing Murray in the coming weeks and fully expects him to be ready come fall camp to lead the team onto the field.

“I don’t really care a whole lot about what happens in the draft,” head coach Lincoln Riley said according to SoonerScoop.com. “I’ve had good conversations with Kyler, his family and I fully expect him to be with us. I really don’t have any worries about it.

“Everybody else has been a lot more worried about it than me. I haven’t lost one night of sleep on it, so I apologize if anyone else has. I mean, I knew the deal getting into it. When he first decided to leave A&M we had very candid conversations with him and his family about it. They have lived up to their word — every part of it. I have no doubt they’ll continue to do so and I think they’d say the same about us.”

Sophomore Austin Kendall has also made a strong push for the starting quarterback job and would clearly be the guy if his teammate were to leave given the team would have just one other scholarship signal-caller on the roster this fall. Murray threw for 359 yards and three scores while rushing for over 10 yards a carry last season as Mayfield’s primary backup — actually starting a game (for a single snap) against West Virginia. He is also hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI for the Sooners on the diamond this spring.

Interestingly MLB.com notes that Murray will be repped by super agent Scott Boras on the baseball side so read into that what you will. It certainly seems that Riley isn’t doing any of that and seemingly quite comfortable knowing his talented junior will be taking snaps and not swings later this year.

College football not (yet) part of Delaware’s sports gaming that goes live June 5

By John TaylorJun 1, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Hang in there, college football fans. It’s coming.  Eventually.

In a landmark decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States in the middle of last month, a ruling which overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, it is now legal for states, if they so choose, to run and sanction sports wagering in any way they deem fit. Thursday, Delaware became the first to officially take advantage of that ruling by announcing that, on June 5, it “will launch a full-scale sports gaming operation at all three casinos in the state.”

The press release making that long-expected announcement stated that “[b]etting offered Tuesday will include single-game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, and auto racing.” At least for now, therefore, there will be no wagering on any college sports in the state, including football.

The good news, though, is that it’s expected wagering on college football will eventually be implemented in the state, perhaps even in time for the start of a 2018 season that kicks off in less than three months. In the interim, the NCAA will continue to monitor the situation, such as it has since the SCOTUS issued its ruling a little over two weeks ago.

“Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise,” NCAA Chief Legal Officer Donald Remy said in a May 14 statement. “While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”

When Delaware goes live next week, they will join Nevada as the only states (for the time being) to offer fullscale sports wagering. New Jersey and West Virginia, among others, are expected to quickly join those ranks in the coming months.

One final note: in the here and now, only in-person wagering at any one of Delaware’s three casinos will be permitted; that too, however, is expected to change at some point in the future as legal online gambling on sports is headed this way.