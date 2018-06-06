Grand jury will not send suspended Baylor football players to trial in sexual assault case

A lack of evidence in a sexual assault case involving a pair of Baylor football players means each will avoid being indicted by a grand jury in Texas. As a result, redshirt freshmen John Arthur and Tre’von Lewis will not go to trial and may soon be reinstated by the Baylor football program barring any unforeseen changes in the story.

Baylor conducted a Title IX investigation into an incident stemming from November 2017, in which two female Baylor students reported a sexual assault to campus police. Four suspects were named in the police report, although the identities of the names have been blacked out. The two victims were members of Baylor’s equestrian team. Upon review of the Title IX investigation’s findings, a grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence for the case to go to trial, according to a report by Paula Lavigne of ESPN.

Arthur and Lewis were among four players suspended by Baylor head coach Matt Rhule in March. Sophomore Eric Ogor was among the four players suspended (and later dismissed), but that was said to not be related to the Title IX investigation and instead was due to multiple violations of team rules. Redshirt freshman Justin Harris was the fourth player suspended by the team. Baylor has not changed the status of Arthur, Lewis, and Harris within the program at this time. Arthur and Lewis were the only two players previously reported to be associated with the Title IX investigation. Rhule mentioned in March that three of his football players were suspended by the team due to an ongoing university investigation process.

We will have to wait and see when Baylor will update the status of any of these players, but for now, it does appear they are legally in the clear for this incident.

Follow @KevinOnCFB