Academically ineligible at USC, Jack Jones heading to California JUCO

In an attempt to get back onto college football’s big stage, Jack Jones will look to get his academic house in order at a lower level of the sport.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Jones confirmed that he will spend the 2018 season at a California junior college. Per Jones, he intends to enroll at either Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut or West Hills College in Lemoore.
The news comes a month after it was revealed that Jones wouldn’t play for USC at all this coming season, reportedly after being ruled academically ineligible by the university. He had been sidelined for all of spring practice because of academic-related issues.
Jones, a five-star 2016 signee, started all 13 games at cornerback for the Trojans as a true sophomore last season. His four interceptions were tops on the team, while his eight pass breakups were third.
The goal for Jones is to clean up his academics at the JUCO of his choosing and then return to the FBS for the 2019 season. Whether that is at USC or elsewhere remains to be seen.
“I’m just taking it day by day,” Jones told the Times when asked if his intention is to return to USC. “My main focus is to get into a junior college. I don’t know where I’m going to go after that. I still have a whole year to decide.”
Here’s a double play that you don’t see very often in college football.
Earlier this month, Bowling Green’s Datrin Guyton was arrested on a felony robbery charge in connection to some allegedly stolen weed. The wide receiver is also potentially facing charges of assault, aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing according to the Bowling Green Daily News, and had been indefinitely suspended from the football team in the immediate aftermath of the incidents.
Wednesday night, however, it was confirmed by head coach Mike Jinks through the BGSU athletic department that Guyton has now been dismissed from his football team. Jinks explained in a statement that Guyton had “broken terms of the zero-tolerance policy he was already under based on a violation of team rules.”
If that sounds familiar it’s because it is as, in November of 2015, Guyton was dismissed by Oregon State for violating unspecified athletic department and team rules.
After transferring to Bowling Green, and after sitting out the 2016 season, Guyton was third on the Falcons with 31 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Guyton caught 14 passes for 178 yards for the Beavers in 2015.
Miklo Smalls took a sabbatical earlier this offseason from Rice because of what were described as “personal reasons.” Three months later, that sabbatical appears to have turned into a permanent one.
According to a tweet from Glynn Hill of the Houston Chronicle, Smalls will not be returning to the Owls football team. No specific reason was given for the quarterback’s departure, although it’s likely related to the same personal issues that sidelined him for all of spring practice earlier this year.
At this point in time, the football program has not addressed Smalls’ status with the team moving forward. The player himself, though, hs apparently indicated on his protected Twitter account that he is headed to a Kansas junior college for the 2018 season.
Smalls was a three-star member of the Owls’ 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, the Plano, Tex., native led the team in passing yards (623), completion percentage (57.3), yards per attempt (8.31) and passer rating (118.2). His 308 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns were both third on the team.
With Smalls out of the picture, the Owls will very likely turn to Jackson Tyner (46-97 for 598 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions last season) as their starter under center. Tyner started a pair of games as a redshirt sophomore last season.
A touted member of Oklahoma’s most recent recruiting class has seen his true freshman season come to an end before it ever got started.
Michael Thompson took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he suffered a torn ACL in one of his knees, although, interestingly, the player ultimately deleted the tweet. There was no indication as to how the injury occurred and whether it was football-related or not.
Regardless, though, the defensive lineman will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2018 recruiting class, the 6-3, 295-pound Thompson was rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Missouri; and the No. 72 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in that OU class, and only three Sooner signees overall carried a higher rating.
Thompson was expected to contribute immediately this fall prior to the injury.
“That was a big get. As we all know defensive linemen are the toughest position to recruit. Everybody wants them and there’s not very many of them out there,” head coach Lincoln Riley said back in February by way of Tulsa World. “He gives us a great presence right there immediately.”
Enjoy Kyler Murray while you can, Sooner Nation.
After being selected surprisingly high in the opening rounds of the Major League Baseball draft this past Monday night — he was taken ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics — there was some question as to whether the presumptive front-runner to replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Oklahoma would take the stick-and-ball money and run. Later that Monday night, Murray was very emphatic that he “will be playing football this season.” A day later, his head coach reiterated that the quarterback would play football for the Sooners in 2018.
Wednesday night, it was reported that Murray had reached an agreement on a contract with the A’s that will not only pay him in the neighborhood of $5 million but will also allow him to play football at OU in 2018. However, the deal will reportedly only allow this one season of football before Murray will be required to turn his full attention to baseball.
Murray would have one more year of football eligibility beyond this season that he could potentially use, although it appears the baseball deal will preclude him from taking advantage of it.
A four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2015 recruiting class, Murray was rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. In December of 2015, Murray opted to transfer from the Aggies to the Sooners.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Murray served as the primary backup to the Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield. In mostly mop-up duty — he did start one game because of Mayfield’s one-series suspension — Murray completed 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns this past season. He added 142 yards on the ground for good measure.