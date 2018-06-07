Academically ineligible at USC, Jack Jones heading to California JUCO

In an attempt to get back onto college football’s big stage, Jack Jones will look to get his academic house in order at a lower level of the sport.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Jones confirmed that he will spend the 2018 season at a California junior college. Per Jones, he intends to enroll at either Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut or West Hills College in Lemoore.

The news comes a month after it was revealed that Jones wouldn’t play for USC at all this coming season, reportedly after being ruled academically ineligible by the university. He had been sidelined for all of spring practice because of academic-related issues.

Jones, a five-star 2016 signee, started all 13 games at cornerback for the Trojans as a true sophomore last season. His four interceptions were tops on the team, while his eight pass breakups were third.

The goal for Jones is to clean up his academics at the JUCO of his choosing and then return to the FBS for the 2019 season. Whether that is at USC or elsewhere remains to be seen.

“I’m just taking it day by day,” Jones told the Times when asked if his intention is to return to USC. “My main focus is to get into a junior college. I don’t know where I’m going to go after that. I still have a whole year to decide.”