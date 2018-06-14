Dabo Swinney addresses ‘fish bait’ flap over one of his Clemson players posing with pricey car

One of the more controversial (wankingmotion) storylines of this offseason has hopefully taken its final twist.
Late last week, an image surfaced on social media showing Clemson’s Tee Higgins posing in front of a $200,000 McLaren Spider, with the missive from the auto dealership thanking the wide receiver “for coming to True Auto Mart… to purchase a vehicle.” Mindful of potential NCAA consequences, the tweet was swiftly deleted as both the player and the mother very publicly denied Higgins bought any type of vehicle at the dealership, let alone a six-figure sports car. It was further clarified that Higgins did take a test drive in the McLaren.
As Higgins had no knowledge that his image would be used for promotional purposes by the dealership, no NCAA no-no’s are expected to arise from the social media flap.
On Wednesday, Higgins’ head coach used the situation to decry the “fish bait” environment in which we currently reside, and which he claimed helped escalate a situation that never should’ve arisen in the first place.
“That’s the world we live in. It is what it is. I think everything’s an opportunity to learn. He’s one of the best kids that you’ll ever have and be around and it just kind of comes with the territory,” Dabo Swinney said by way of the Charleston Post & Courier. “You learn from it, but obviously there’s a lot of what do you call it — fish bait? Or click bait? Isn’t that what they call it, click bait? Trying to get some story.
“That’s just the world that we live in. So you’ve got to be smart and hope that you can just avoid those types of situations that create false perceptions. But as long as you do what’s right, you ain’t gotta worry about it.”Hide
In response to the initial flap, a school spokesperson stated earlier this week that “we sent a cease-and-desist (order to the dealership) and it was removed and we move on.” “We’ve been in contact with the [ACC] and it won’t impact Tee’s eligibility,” the Clemson official added.
Pitt’s on-field rivalry with Virginia Tech has now bled over to the off-field personnel side of the equation.
Following up on chatter that surfaced earlier in the week, Tech confirmed Wednesday that it has hired Mark Diethorn as the football program’s new Director of Player Personnel. The hiring marks a homecoming for Diethorn as he’s a 2007 graduate of the university.
Diethorn had spent the past six seasons at Pitt, serving as the Panthers’ Director of Recruiting since Pat Narduzzi was hired in 2015.
“Mark will serve in a key role for us as our director of player personnel,” Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “His longstanding relationships with coaches across our region and his passion for Virginia Tech are just some of the qualities that made him the right person for us. Mark is very bright and talented, but it also became very apparent he shares a vision for the type of young men who will fit at Virginia Tech, in terms of work ethic, talent and their commitment to being successful academically.
“We’re excited to have him join our team and what we’re building in Blacksburg.”
As members of the ACC Coastal Division, the Hokies and Panthers have squared off each of the past six seasons. Prior to that, they met 11 times as members of the now-defunct Big East from 1991-2003.
Tech leads the all-time series 10-7.
Sadly, tragedy has struck yet another college football program.
In a pair of tweets posted to its official Twitter account Wednesday night, Cal revealed that 2018 signee Chris Fatilua sustained what was described by the family in a statement as “a significant and serious spinal cord injury from an accident that occurred Monday afternoon in San Diego.” No further details were available, although the family’s statement noted that “his long-term prognosis is unknown at this time.”
In his statement, head coach Justin Wilcox said that “the most important thing to focus on right now and in the immediate future is Chris’ recovery.”
Fatilua was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class. 247Sports.com rated the San Diego product as the No. 58 inside linebacker in the country.
Not surprisingly, Oklahoma will get just one season’s worth of Kyler Murray as their (projected) starting quarterback.
After Murray was selected surprisingly high in the opening rounds of the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month — he was taken ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics — there was some question as to whether the presumptive front-runner to replace Baker Mayfield under center for Oklahoma would immediately take the stick-and-ball money and run. Later that draft night, Murray was very emphatic that he “will be playing football this season.” A day later, his head coach reiterated that the quarterback would play football for the Sooners in 2018.
A couple of days later, Murray agreed to terms with the A’s, although the contract reportedly contained language that would allow him to play college football for just one more season. Later this week, the baseball club will officially confirm such language is part of the deal that will pay Murray in the neighborhood of $5 million.
From the San Francisco Chronicle:
Murray, the A’s top pick in last week’s draft, officially will sign with the team on Friday and will be introduced at the Coliseum the same day, multiple sources told The Chronicle.
As part of the agreement, Murray will play just one more year of football at Oklahoma, one source said. Murray… will report to the A’s complex in Mesa, Ariz., next spring to begin his fulltime baseball career.
Murray has another season of college football eligibility that he could use beyond this year, although he’s obviously decided that he’ll be one-and-done as the Sooners’ starting quarterback.
A four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2015 recruiting class, Murray was rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. In December of 2015, Murray opted to transfer from the Aggies to the Sooners.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Murray served as the primary backup to the Heisman Trophy-winning Mayfield. In mostly mop-up duty — he did start one game because of Mayfield’s one-series suspension — Murray completed 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Sooners. He added 142 yards on the ground for good measure.
Kurt Anderson is coming home.
The recent Arkansas offensive line coach for Bret Bielema and Chicago native is, according to FootballScoop, heading to join the staff at Northwestern in an off-the-field role as a quality control analyst. Given his area of expertise, it goes without saying he’ll probably be helping out longtime Wildcats offensive line coach Adam Cushing for the upcoming season and possibly beyond.
Anderson definitely knows the program and the area quite well having grown up in nearby Glenview, IL and playing in college at Michigan under Lloyd Carr, arriving in Ann Arbor just in time to see the Wolverines win the national title in 1997. He eventually was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention pick in 2001 as the team’s starting center and was later a graduate assistant for the program as well.
After stints at Indiana State and Eastern Michigan, Anderson later joined the Buffalo Bills organization and served as Rex Ryan’s offensive line coach in 2015. He was hired by Bielema at Arkansas in 2016 and despite some struggles up front the past few seasons, was still able to develop players like first-round pick Frank Ragnow.
Given a bit of a mismatch between background and offensive philosophy, it wasn’t too surprising to see Chad Morris not retain Anderson upon taking over with the Razorbacks but it certainly seems like the veteran OL coach landed on his feet in a place he knows how to call home.