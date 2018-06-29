Michigan’s price tag for their 2018 non-conference slate rings up to $4.6 million

With the Big House, comes a big price tag.
Thanks to some nifty open records requests from the Detroit Free Press, we know the final bill for Michigan’s non-conference slate in 2018 and let’s just say that skyrocketing costs in college athletics are rapidly apparent when you look at the Wolverine’s final bill.
The team isn’t paying anything to Notre Dame as part of their series renewal to fill one of the team’s non-conference slots (they open in South Bend this year on Sept. 1st) but that doesn’t mean the game is free for the athletic department. That’s because the school had to pay $2 million to Arkansas to get rid of a home-and-home series with the Razorbacks that was axed in order to play the Irish.
The team’s other two non-conference games don’t come cheap either. Per the Free Press, SMU is picking up a $1.4 million check for their game in Ann Arbor on Sept. 15 and in-state program Western Michigan is taking home $1.2 million for their matchup the week prior on Sept. 8. Factor in the payment to Arkansas and you come up with a grand total of $4.6 million for the 2018 slate.
To give you an idea of how those costs keep going up, the Wolverines will be paying out some $1.8 million to Arkansas State in 2020. Good work when you can get it though.
Of course all these payouts are a drop in the bucket for Big Blue as the school spent $175 million on athletics in 2017 and will see their payouts from the Big Ten shoot up from $36 million to a projected $52 million this year.
Everything’s bigger in the state of Texas. That almost certainly includes piles and piles of cash for sports.
USA Today has released their latest deep dive into the finances of schools across the country and not surprisingly, Texas and Texas A&M are once again 1-2 in the paper’s annual ranking of richest athletic departments in the NCAA. The Longhorns narrowly edged their in-state rivals for the crown this year, bringing in $214.8 million in revenue to the Aggie’s $212 million.
To put that into some context, each school alone earns, per USA Today, nearly nearly as much as the entire set of 12 public schools in the Big Sky conference did in the same year ($233.8 million). Add the two up together and UT and A&M bring in more money than all the public schools combined in all of Conference USA. The same is true when being compared to the MAC as well — not quite the kind of #MACtion you’ll hear administrators bring up.
Maybe more interesting is the gap between the two programs in Texas and the powerhouse names behind them. No. 3 Ohio State checks in at $185.4, some $27 million behind No. 2 A&M. The Aggies are also way out in front of the SEC’s next biggest in Alabama (a $38 million gap) and Georgia ($54 million).
Both Lone Star State schools also spent quite a bit of that intake despite finishing in the black for 2017. Texas set a new record with operating expenses of $207 million for the fiscal year, which is the first time ever a school has crossed the $200 million rubicon in terms of spending and a whopping $32 million more than runner-up Michigan spent in the same time frame.
There was a common theme if you dig into the numbers as six of the top 10 schools in terms of revenue were from the SEC, while eight of the top 25 came from the Big Ten. The Pac-12’s richest program was Oregon at $145 million but USC, as a private school, did not report figures. The ACC seemed to lag behind their Power Five peers on the list, with Florida State the highest-ranked school at No. 13 ($144 million) and eventual national champion Clemson checking in at No. 26 with just $112 million in total revenues.
The full list of revenues and expenses can be found here.
Dallas Davis may have left one FBS school in Alabama, but, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the state in continuing his collegiate playing career.
Earlier this offseason, Davis unexpectedly opted to transfer out of South Alabama. This week, the quarterback’s name was added to the online roster for the UAB football program, indicating a transfer into Bill Clark‘s squad.
A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Davis is indeed a part of the Blazers football team, with al.com writing that it “could not immediately confirm if Davis is on scholarship or is a walk-on.”
Regardless of whether he’s on scholarship or not, he will join the Blazers as a graduate transfer. That gives the quarterback immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of eligibility in 2018.
The last three seasons with the Jaguars, Davis passed for 4,169 yards, 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also accounted for 246 yards and another three touchdowns on the ground.
Six of Davis’ 16 career starts came during the 2017 season. Davis entered spring practice as USA’s starting quarterback, but abruptly left the football program a couple of days prior to the team’s annual spring game.
Another senseless mass shooting, this one less than an hour from our nation’s Capital, has had a profound impact on at least one FBS program.
Tuesday afternoon, a man later identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Warren Ramos opened fire inside the newsroom of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital of Annapolis. Five people were killed and several others gravely wounded in what was described as a targeted attack launched by a man who had sued the newspaper and one of its columnists for defamation in 2012.
Annapolis is also the home of the United States Naval Academy. A few hours after the massacre, the service academy’s football program and its head coach offered their deepest condolences and prayers to all of those impacted by the day’s events.
Bill Wagner, who covers Navy sports in general and the Midshipmen football program in particular, took to Twitter to confirm to his readers that he is indeed okay, “but many of my colleagues and friends are not.”
Wyoming wide receiver Milo Hall is on the move. Hours after announcing his decision to leave the Cowboys for another playing opportunity with a statement on Twitter, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl has confirmed the roster change on his end.
“I will be transferring from The University of Wyoming,” Hall said via Twitter. “[The last few years had been a rollercoaster for me due to the loss of my older brother. My story is far from finished, as I like to think it’s just beginning.”
Hall’s brother, Gailen Armstrong, was killed in a gang-related incident in 2016. Hall has used his brother’s life as motivation to excel in everything he does on and off the field.
“Milo has been a true team player during his time here at Wyoming, playing running back, wide receiver and special teams for us,” Bohl said in a released statement. “We wish Milo all the best in his future.”
It is unknown where Hall will look to transfer to continue his playing career. Hall will have three years to use two more years of eligibility wherever he goes next after playing for Wyoming as a freshman and a sophomore. If Hall transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the upcoming 2018 college football season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Hall played in 11 games for Wyoming in 2017. In those games, Hall rushed for 90 yards on 34 rushing attempts, caught five passes for 21 yards, and returned two kickoffs on special teams duty.