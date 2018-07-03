Illinois new home for Washington transfer Camilo Eifler

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly seven weeks after leaving the Pac-12, Camilo Eifler is headed to the Big Ten.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Eifler announced that he “will be continuing my football & educational career @ The University of Illinois.” The missive comes a month and a half after the linebacker used the same social media website to announce his transfer from Washington.

Eifler will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

A four-star member of the Huskies’ 2016 recruiting class, Eifler was rated as the No. 11 outside linebacker in the country. Only one player in UW’s class that year was rated higher than the Oakland native — cornerback Byron Murphy, who earned a .9549 rating from 247Sports.com compared to Eifler’s.9368.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Eifler played in all 13 games this past season. Most of that action, though, came on special teams en route to being credited with six tackles on the year.