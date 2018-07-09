Virginia Tech announces dismissal of Mook Reynolds, another blow to the defensive depth of the Hokies

Virginia Tech opened up the new week with word of a dismissal from the team. On Monday morning, the Hokies released a statement confirming the dismissal of defensive back Mook Reynolds. The only reason given for the dismissal by head coach Justin Fuente was the somewhat standard violation of team rules.

“Head coach Justin Fuente indicated on Monday that senior DB Mook Reynolds has been dismissed from the team effective immediately in accordance with Virginia Tech Athletics Department policies,” the brief statement from Virginia Tech read. “Reynolds had previously been suspended from all team and football-related activities during the spring semester. There will be no further comment on the matter.”

Reynolds had previous starting experience for the Hokies and carried the ability to play linebacker and nickel for Virginia Tech. The loss of an experienced starter capable of playing multiple positions is unfortunate for a defense already in need of filling some key spots across the field this fall.

As noted by The Virginia Pilot, Reynolds was only officially listed as “out for the spring” by the Hokies during spring football practices. There was no public word of a suspension until now.

Reynolds is the second hit to the secondary from dismissals this offseason for Virginia Tech. Adonis Alexander was previously removed from the program due to academic reasons last month. Alexander then made himself eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after missing out on the NFL draft this spring. On top of the two dismissals, Virginia Tech also previously announced Jeremy Webb underwent surgery for an injured Achilles that will sideline him for the entire season. Alexander was expected to be a starter, with Webb likely being a primary backup for him.

So the Hokies now have some alarming question marks at linebacker and in the secondary just months away from the start of the new season. They’ll have to address those areas quickly because Virginia Tech opens the 2018 season on the road against Florida State on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 3.

