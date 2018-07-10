Getty Images

Number of players who have left Nebraska football team since Scott Frost was hired now at 10

By John TaylorJul 10, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Even as summer camp is under a month away from kicking off, the attrition in Lincoln isn’t easing up.

As noted by the Lincoln Journal Star, a pair of tight ends, junior Matt Snyder and sophomore David Engelhaupt, are no longer listed on Nebraska’s updated online roster. A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the pair are no longer a part of the Cornhuskers football program, although no reason or reasons for their departures were given.

Neither player caught a pass during their time with the ‘Huskers. Snyder was a three-star member of NU’s 2015 recruiting class, while Engelhaupt was a two-star signee in 2016.

Including Engelhaupt and Snyder, a total of 10 Cornhuskers players have left the program since Scott Frost was hired in December of last year.  The other eight are offensive lineman Bryan Brokop, wide receiver Zack Darlington (HERE) offensive lineman Michael Decker (HERE), linebacker Willie Hampton (HERE), fullback Ben Miles (HERE), quarterback Patrick O’Brien (HERE), inside linebacker Andrew Ward (HERE) and wide receiver Keyan Williams (HERE).  Eight of those 10 transferred, while one of the remaining two, Decker, retired from football and the other, Darlington, joined the Army.

By the Journal Star‘s count, NU now has 83 scholarship players, two below the NCAA-mandated 85-man limit.

Iowa losing most experienced starting CB to transfer

By John TaylorJul 10, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Manny Rugamba had exited spring practice No. 2 on Iowa’s depth chart at one of the cornerback positions.  A couple of months later, Rugamba has exited Kirk Ferentz‘s football program entirely.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Rugamba announced that he has decided “to transfer and find another home this fall.”  No specific reason for the transfer was given, although placement on the post-spring depth chart is likely a good place to start.

Rugamba was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2016 recruiting class.  He’ll have to sit out the 2018 season if he transfers to another FBS program.

Rugamba played in 12 games as a true freshman, missing the Outback Bowl due to injury. He started three of those contests, and his two interceptions were third on the team.  After missing the 2017 opener because of a suspension, Rugamba went on to start eight games this past season.

Those 11 starts are the most for a returning Hawkeye cornerback.

Nick Saban confirms torn ACL for Alabama LB Terrell Lewis

By John TaylorJul 10, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
It hasn’t been a very good week for Alabama’s linebacking corps.

Monday, VanDarius Cowan was dismissed from the football program following an arrest for misdemeanor assault.  Tuesday, Nick Saban confirmed that fellow linebacker Terrell Lewis has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Lewis suffered the injury during a workout last week.

“He underwent successful surgery today,” the Crimson Tide head coach said in a statement, “and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time.”

The torn ACL marks the second significant injury Lewis has sustained in less than a year.  In the 2017 season opener against Florida State, Lewis an upper-arm injury that cost him 10 games.  He returned to play in four games at the end of the season, including the first start of his collegiate career.

A four-star 2016 signee, Lewis played in 11 games as a true freshman.

Steve Sarkisian gets nothing in $30 million lawsuit against USC

By John TaylorJul 10, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
At least financially, USC is basking in the glow of its first huge win of 2018.

In December of 2015, it was confirmed that Steve Sarkisian had filed a lawsuit against USC in which he claimed that the university illegally fired him because, in part, they did not accommodate his disability. Specifically, the coach, who had recently finished a stint in rehab, acknowledged at the time that he was an alcoholic and claimed his firing violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit, the claims in which the university at the time described as “patently untrue,” was seeking up to $30 million in damages, including $12.6 million from the remainder of his contract as well as nearly $18 million in unspecified damages.

Monday, as TMZ.com reported, “an arbitrator… denied every single one of Sark’s claims — explaining the coach was ‘not terminated on the basis of any disability,’ but rather for misconduct in breach of his contract.” The arbitrator, in denying Sarkisian any type of monetary damages from the university, further stated that California’s disability laws do “not insulate the failure to control a controllable disability nor afford an employee a second chance to control a disability in the future.”

After being placed on an indefinite leave of absence Oct. 11 of 2015, Sarkisian was fired a day later as the Trojans’ head football coach.  Sarkisian, who reportedly had a troubling past involving alcoholchecked himself into rehab shortly thereafter, and reportedly learned of his fate with the Trojans via text messages and emails on his way to a treatment center.

Up until Sarkisian’s firing, the coach had steadfastly denied to the university that he was an alcoholic.

“I am disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on,” Sarkisian, now the offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, said in a statement. “Much gratitude to everyone who has shown their support and stood by me.

“The last two years have been trying, but I am in now a great place, healthy, happy and loving my job with the Falcons and have the support of my family and friends and that’s where my focus is and will remain.”

“We are pleased that the arbitration has reached its rightful conclusion and we wish Steve Sarkisian well,” a statement from athletic director Lynn Swann said.

Garth Brooks to play first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium

By John TaylorJul 10, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
A legendary country music performer is set to make history at one of the most iconic college football venues in the country.

At a press conference Monday, Notre Dame announced that Garth Brooks will perform a concert at Notre Dame Stadium on a date that’s still to be determined. According to the school, Brooks will be the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert in the history of the 88-year-old football stadium.

“Notre Dame Stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” Brooks said. “I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”

“Right from the outset, I just felt that Garth represents Notre Dame’s values,” said John Affleck-Graves, Notre Dame’s executive vice president. “And he is the perfect choice as the first artist to perform in concert in the stadium that Rockne built. This promises to be one of the biggest events in Notre Dame’s history.”

The school did note that several artists have performed one or two songs during football halftime shows in the stadium.

As for Brooks? Here are there superstar’s statistical particulars:

Brooks has been named CMA entertainer of the year six times, the most for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive seven Diamond Awards for the now seven albums certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) at more than 10 million album sales each, and he remains the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history as certified by the RIAA with more than 148 million albums sold.

Brooks has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist, including induction into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and, most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.