Florida signee arrested on felony kidnapping, felony battery by strangulation charges

Yeah, this isn’t a good look. At all.
According to 247Sports.com, the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets, 2018 Florida signee Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery).
No details of what led to the disturbing-sounding charges have been released, and Watkins remains jailed as of Tuesday night.
As a result of this incident, however, as well as another earlier this offseason, UF announced that “Watkins has been suspended immediately from all activities,” by head coach Dan Mullen.
In early May, Watkins, prior to enrolling at UF but after signing with the university, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds. It’s alleged in that incident that a verbal argument between Watkins and an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires.
It’s unknown if the female victim in that incident is the same as the victim in this latest situation.
A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.
Watkins recently enrolled in classes at UF.
After revelations of multiple previous domestic violence arrests emerged Monday against Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, the Buckeyes quickly made Smith their former wide receivers coach.
Ohio State’s reaction begged more questions of Urban Meyer, given the arrests date back nearly a decade to when Meyer and Smith were at Florida. What did Meyer know and when did he know it?
As fate would have it, Tuesday was Meyer’s turn to speak at Big Ten media days, but Meyer said Tuesday that Smith’s firing had nothing to do with that.
According to him, Monday just happened to be the day that the internal report from Smith’s criminal trespassing arrest from May came in.
The key phrase from the above exchange comes in the middle. When asked about Smith’s 2009 felony arrest at Florida (the charges were later dropped), Meyer said, “It was a young couple, and I saw a very talented coach, and we moved forward.”
Meyer expressed a similar sentiment earlier Tuesday when he classified Smith’s dismissal as “a very tough call.”
When UCLA fired Jim Mora as its head coach last fall, the Bruins looked to Chip Kelly to replace him. This left a vacant seat among ESPN’s stable of college football studio analysts, which ESPN has filled with…. Jim Mora.
ESPN announced Tuesday that Mora will work on ESPN2’s studio show each Saturday while filling in on “additional college football centric” programming. Mora will pair with former Texas linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who was called up after two years on Longhorn Network.
Acho and Mora will pair with studio host Chris Cotter.
Acho replaces former Miami linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who was promoted to the studio show for ABC’s “Saturday Night Football.”
Ed Oliver has contributed a lot in his two seasons at Houston. In fact, he’s poured in 139 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 39.5 TFLs, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 12 passes defended.
But he has not caught or rushed the ball.
That’s about to change.
Speaking at AAC media days on Tuesday, Major Applewhite said Houston will work to get the ball to its All-American defensive tackle as many times as possible this fall.
In an age where the “best overall player” award goes to the best quarterback on a CFP-contending team, Houston will have to get creative and lucky for college football’s actual best overall player to be in contention. The last Heisman winner to be a defensive-first player was Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997, and he also played offense and special teams. The last Heisman winner from a Group of 5 school was BYU’s Ty Detmer in 1990.
A clearer picture has emerged in Jon Reschke‘s muddled departure from Michigan State in February of 2017.
A couple of months after he stated it was a possibility, Mark Dantonio confirmed Tuesday at the Big Ten Media Days that Reschke is back on MSU’s roster. At the time of his departure two winters ago, Reschke wrote in a statement that, “in an argument and a brief moment of anger, I lost control of my emotions and made an insensitive and totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate.”
According to the Detroit Free Press, Reschke’s “insensitive and totally regrettable comment” including dropping an N-bomb in a text message.
Honestly don’t know who for sure but probably (teammate’s name redacted) or another s****y f*****g (N-word) with no morals,” Reschke wrote in an undated text message obtained via screenshot by the Free Press.
The text listed Reschke’s phone number as the sender and had the responses scribbled out. A former MSU teammate, who requested anonymity and did not provide the text, confirmed its contents and said the conversation involved a female acquaintance of Reschke’s.
“I talked to our football team and our players and said, ‘Hey, if you guys want him back, then you have to bring him back,’” Dantonio said today according to the Free Press. “It has to be a decision made by our African-American players, led by them, and they have to support that.”
Reschke was expected to transfer to another football program after leaving MSU but never did, undergoing ACL surgery instead and sitting out the 2017 season. He received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, which will allow him to play for the Spartans in 2018.
After starting all 14 games for the Spartans in 2015, Reschke started two of the first three during the 2016 season before an ankle injury knocked him out for the remainder of that year. The junior missed the 2016 season opener because of another injury.