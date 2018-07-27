Florida confirms addition of West Virginia transfer Adam Shuler

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After some recent uncertainty, Florida has officially added a Power Five transfer to its roster.

On June 11, Adam Shuler took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Florida, a move that came four months after he decided to leave West Virginia. In early July, though, the Gators released an updated football roster and the defensive lineman’s name wasn’t among those listed on it.

All of that concern became moot Friday morning as UF has confirmed that Shuler is enrolled in classes at the university.

As a graduate transfer — he earned his bachelor’s degree in General Studies at WVU this past spring — Shuler will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2018. As an added bonus, the lineman will also have a year of eligibility he can use for the 2019 season as well.

Shuler, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, started 10 games this past season. In 12 games total in 2017, Shuler’s three sacks were tied for third on the team while his eight tackles for loss were good for solo third.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shuler played in 12 games for WVU.