UCLA grad transfer Denzel Fisher won’t play for West Virginia this coming season as expected

One of West Virginia’s trio of Power Five graduate transfers won’t be able to contribute immediately as had been expected.

On Twitter in early April, Denzel Fisher announced that he would be transferring from UCLA to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers’ summer camp set to open this week, Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com is reporting the defensive back will not play for the Mountaineers in 2018.

Per Casazza, Fisher’s inability to take the field for WVU this coming season stems from unspecified academic issues. And, as it turns out, it’s not exactly a shock to the football program.

This is hardly a surprise to WVU, which had been tracking Fisher’s academics over the summer and knew this was a possible outcome. … All along, the Mountaineers were aware Fisher had some classwork to complete in order to make the move.

Whether Fisher ever signs with and plays for WVU remains to be seen.

The last three years, Fisher played in 23 games for the Bruins, including seven appearances this past season. For his career thus far, he’s been credited with 30 tackles and four passes defensed.