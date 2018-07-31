UCLA grad transfer Denzel Fisher won’t play for West Virginia this coming season as expected

One of West Virginia’s trio of Power Five graduate transfers won’t be able to contribute immediately as had been expected.
On Twitter in early April, Denzel Fisher announced that he would be transferring from UCLA to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers’ summer camp set to open this week, Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com is reporting the defensive back will not play for the Mountaineers in 2018.
Per Casazza, Fisher’s inability to take the field for WVU this coming season stems from unspecified academic issues. And, as it turns out, it’s not exactly a shock to the football program.
This is hardly a surprise to WVU, which had been tracking Fisher’s academics over the summer and knew this was a possible outcome.
All along, the Mountaineers were aware Fisher had some classwork to complete in order to make the move.
Whether Fisher ever signs with and plays for WVU remains to be seen.
The last three years, Fisher played in 23 games for the Bruins, including seven appearances this past season. For his career thus far, he’s been credited with 30 tackles and four passes defensed.
It appears Santino Marchiol could possibly continue his collegiate playing career at another Power Five school.
According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Marchiol “might be joining the Arizona Wildcats program.” It’s expected that Marchiol could join the Pac-12 program around the time it kicks off summer camp early next month, although not necessarily for the start of it.
Marchiol’s decision to transfer from Texas A&M was confirmed earlier this month.
Marchiol was a four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2017 recruiting class, the last under Kevin Sumlin. Sumlin, of course, is now the head coach at Arizona after being fired by A&M following the 2017 season.
247Sports.com rated Marchiol as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Colorado. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.
Marchiol will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.
After a year (or more) of on- and off-field woes, Brandon Snyder is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.
Iowa announced Tuesday that Snyder has decided to leave Kirk Ferentz‘s program. According to the school, the defensive back parted ways with the Hawkeyes “to pursue an opportunity to receive more time on the field.”
Snyder is departing as a graduate of the university, which would allow him to play immediately in 2018 at another FBS school.
“Brandon is a fifth-year senior who has earned his undergraduate degree and wants to see as much playing time as possible,” said Ferentz in a statement. “We are allowing him to be released, which means he can play for another team immediately.”
Snyder had torn the ACL in his left knee twice in the span of seven months — the first in April of last year, the second in November. While it was thought that he’d likely miss the entire 2017 season because of the initial tear, he returned for the Oct. 7 game against Illinois, returning an interception 89 yards for a touchdown for good measure. A month later, he went down again with the same injury.
Prior to the spate of significant knee injuries, Snyder started all 13 games at free safety for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt sophomore in 2016.
To add insult to literal injury, Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in December of last year. In February, he pleaded guilty to that charge.
Take note, (most) FBS head coaches.
Virginia Tech announced via a press release on its official Twitter that Cam Goode has decided to transfer out of Justin Fuente‘s program “to continue his academic and athletic career at another institution.” The same release stated that the head coach released the defensive tackle “from his scholarship with no restrictions.”
Goode was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class. 247Sports.com had Goode rated as the No. 40 defensive tackle and the No. 5 player at any position in Washington D.C. on its composite board.
The good health vibes didn’t last very long for one member of the University of Arkansas football team.
In mid-May, it was confirmed that Kevin Richardson had received a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA, a move that will allow him to play for Arkansas in 2018, Unfortunately, he won’t get to play immediately in 2018 as Chad Morris confirmed Monday that the defensive back underwent surgery on his foot earlier that day.
According to the head coach, Richardson sustained the injury moving furniture over the weekend.
“It wasn’t a phone call that I wanted to get yesterday afternoon, especially for a young man who’s worked hard to get to where he is today,” Morris said by way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “That was unforeseen.”
While Richardson will miss the season opener against Eastern Illinois of the FCS, Morris stated that he could return as early as the Week 2 Colorado State game. Morris added that it is a certainty Richardson will be back in time to play in the SEC opener against Auburn Sept. 22.
Should he be sidelined until the conference opener, he’d also miss the North Texas game the week before.
Last season, Richardson started nine of the 12 games in which he played. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2013, he played in a total of 26 games the next two seasons before being sidelined for all but one game in 2016 because of injury.