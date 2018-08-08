Four-star 2018 Washington signee reportedly set to join Alabama

It appears the rich are set get even richer, personnel-wise.

Citing a source close to the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Brandon Kaho is heading to Alabama. The recruiting website wrote that Kaho “will depart for Tuscaloosa as early as Wednesday night.”

A four-star member of Washington’s 2018 recruiting class, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.

Kaho, a December signee who was one of the crown jewels of Chris Petersen‘s third class at UW, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents are also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and Kaho asked UW for a release from his scholarship earlier this month.

It was thought that Kaho would move closer to his hometown of Reno, Nev., because of all of the tumult in his life, although that no longer appears to be the case. Petersen granted Kaho a release from his scholarship, citing unspecified “personal reasons” for the move.

Because Kaho never enrolled in classes at UW, he would be eligible to play for Alabama in 2018.