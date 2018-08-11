Getty Images

Will Muschamp sticks up for D.J. Durkin, calls sources in ESPN report “gutless”

By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

It was only a matter of time before other coaches were asked about the bombshell reports that described a toxic culture at Maryland but the award for one of the more tone-deaf statements in the wake of serious allegations stemming from a player’s depth appears to come from South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on Saturday.

For some background, Terps head coach D.J. Durkin coached as defensive coordinator under Muschamp while the two were at Florida and have known each other for several years. While it’s understandable that the Gamecocks head coach would want to defend his friend in the wake of such reports, Muschamp instead preferred to rant and take what amounts to the “fake news” route by questioning the entire set of ESPN reporting for using anonymous sources — a common industry-wide practice to protect those who might be harmed for telling the truth.

“He worked for me for four years at the University of Florida,” Muschamp said, according to The State. “He is an outstanding football coach, but he’s also an outstanding husband and father and he treats people with respect.

“There is no credibility in anonymous sources. If that former staffer had any guts, why didn’t he put his name on that? I think that’s gutless. In any football team, especially right here in August, you can find a disgruntled player that’s probably not playing. I think it’s a lack of journalistic integrity to print things with anonymous sources. I know DJ Durkin personally. I know what kind of man he is. I know what kind of person he is. I don’t think it’s right.”

Muschamp particularly seems to take issue with a former Maryland staffer saying he would “never, ever, ever allow his kids to be coached” in the program. Several current and former players were also granted anonymity to discuss the workout in question that led to the tragic death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June.

While the “other USC” probably has a more widely known program for journalism, Muschamp might want to walk down to his own school’s department of Journalism and Mass Communications to get their view on anonymous sourcing in cases like this instead of taking what is currently an oft-used presidential tact and calling out the news media.

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve found a situation where you truly don’t want to ‘be like Mike’ and not surprisingly it involves the NCAA.

In the wake of North Carolina suspending 13 players for selling team-issued shoes, Michigan, one of the other programs outfitted by Nike’s Jordan Brand is now looking into whether they too had players profiting off some unique items exclusive to the program. The Wolverines signed a massive nine-figure deal with Nike and became one of the first programs in college athletics to move to the Jordan Brand back in 2016.

“We are aware of the report at North Carolina. Our compliance office is looking into this matter and will determine if anything needs to be reported to the NCAA,” a UM spokesperson emailed The Detroit Free Press in a statement.

At the center of the story for the Wolverines is an ESPN report on Friday that said a shoe-marketplace called “StockX” had listings “for 23 pairs of Michigan team-issued shoes.” The site was first discovered by UNC as part of their investigation into their own players but the Tar Heels tipped off Michigan, Cal and Marquette that they had also found shoes exclusive to those schools on the same exchange.

It’s possible the shoes were put up for sale by people who are not current Wolverines players but you can bet that compliance back in Ann Arbor is now quickly going through records and interviewing players to get to the bottom of things.

Michigan opens the season with a top 25 battle at Notre Dame on Sept. 1st in primetime on NBC.

Southern Miss suspends starting QB Kwadra Griggs

By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Southern Miss left spring practice and through most of the summer with two starters at quarterback but will break fall camp without either of them.

On Saturday the program announced that the likely No. 1 signal-caller in 2018, senior Kwadra Griggs, was suspended indefinitely following what the school described as “pending the resolution of a “student conduct matter.”

That significant bit of news out of Hattiesburg comes just over a week after sophomore Keon Howard — who started six times for USM in 2017 — announced he was leaving the program and transferring to Tulane. The two had been locked into a close battle to be the team’s starter again this season but now it appears that neither will suit up in the opener unless Griggs can get his matter resolved in the next few weeks before the team plays Jackson State in the opener.

Griggs threw for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions last year while battling through several injuries but emerged as the top option under center down the stretch.

The suspension appears to hand the job off to sophomore Jack Abraham, who transferred in himself after spending last season at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Redshirt freshman Marcelo Rodriguez is also listed on the depth chart and could make a push as well.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a solid 8-5 campaign in Jay Hopson’s second season but were picked to finish fourth in the division in the preseason CUSA poll, a result that will be much harder to achieve this year with a fresh-faced starter at quarterback.

Maryland suspends trainers, strength coach after report details “toxic” culture under D.J. Durkin

By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
8 Comments

Ohio State is not the only Big Ten school dealing with a growing scandal on the eve of the season as some serious allegations at Maryland are poised to rock the Terps football program.

Sources told ESPN that the school has placed athletic trainers Wes Robinson and Steve Nordwall, as well as assistant athletics director for sports performance  Rick Court on administrative leave late Friday as the school continues to look into the tragic death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair following a late May workout. It is not coincidence that the Terps waited this long to suspend the trio as ESPN released two detailed reports shortly before on Friday evening, one detailing physical signs McNair was showing before he collapsed and another, much broader, look into what was described as a “toxic” culture that Court and head coach D.J. Durkin have installed in College Park.

“There were multiple people that said, ‘Wow, Jordan looks f—ed up, he doesn’t look all right,'” one anonymous player said of the May workout in question. “We knew he was really exhausted, but we didn’t know he was in danger of his life. But that doesn’t mean that a medical professional shouldn’t know to put him in an ice tub.”

McNair died nearly two weeks after collapsing as the result of what the family said was heatstroke following a workout that included several 110-yard sprints the team was put through.

Just as critical for the program were additional allegations regarding the culture at Maryland that have been established the past few years under Durkin and his top lieutenant in the strength and conditioning program in Court. Per ESPN this included:

  • There is a coaching environment based on fear and intimidation. In one example, a player holding a meal while in a meeting had the meal slapped out of his hands in front of the team. At other times, small weights and other objects were thrown in the direction of players when Court was angry.
  • The belittling, humiliation and embarrassment of players is common. In one example, a player whom coaches wanted to lose weight was forced to eat candy bars as he was made to watch teammates working out.
  • Extreme verbal abuse of players occurs often. Players are routinely the targets of obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity when they are unable to complete a workout or weight lift, for example. One player was belittled verbally after passing out during a drill.
  • Coaches have endorsed unhealthy eating habits and used food punitively; for example, a player said he was forced to overeat or eat to the point of vomiting.

Perhaps the most damning statement that the report included was this quote from a former Terps staff member: “I would never, ever, ever allow my child to be coached there.” There were also several current or former players who spoke about the conditions under Durkin in the report as well and none paint a flattering picture.

It’s unclear as to what the next steps are for the team and the program. Durkin remains in charge pending further investigation with fall camp already under way and the season opener against Texas fast-approaching on September 1st. Athletic director Damon Evans, who was elevated from an interim role in late June and who has overseen the department while all this has gone on, could also have his job in jeopardy depending on the outcome of the investigation.

There’s no timetable for how long it will take to sort everything out and get to the bottom of things but needless to say, the Terps will need to be prepared to answer a lot more questions over the coming weeks and months.

Caught up in credit card probe, suspended LB leaves Rutgers

By John TaylorAug 11, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

And then there were five.

Last month, it was reported that as many as eight Rutgers football players were under investigation for the fraudulent use of credit cards. Two of those players, junior defensive back K.J. Gray and sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera, have already been dismissed by head coach Chris Ash for their alleged involvement.

Syhiem Simmons, one of the remaining six, made it the remaining five Friday by taking to Twitter to announce that he is “re-opening my recruitment so that I can keep growing as an individual on and off the field to progress my skills and knowledge with the sport of football.” The linebacker also posted a copy of the release from his scholarship the university granted him, which prevents the redshirt freshman from transferring to any other team in the Big Ten as well as RU’s three non-conference opponents this season — Buffalo, Kansas and Texas State.

Simmons was a three-star member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Simmons’ departure leaves a quintet of suspended players — redshirt junior linebacker/safety Malik Dixon, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore defensive end C.J. Onyechi, redshirt freshman cornerback Edwin Lopez and redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones.

Thus far, no charges have been filed against any of the players. The Middlesex County (NJ) prosecutor’s office is “providing legal guidance” to the university’s police department, which is heading the investigation.