Maryland ‘accepts legal and moral responsibility for mistakes’ that led to Jordan McNair’s death

At an ofttimes emotional press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials from the University of Maryland, including president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans, addressed the ongoing investigation into the death of a Maryland football player this summer. At the press conference, which came after both Loh and Evans met with the player’s family Tuesday morning, the president stated that he told the family that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.”

“They basically misdiagnosed the situation,” Loh said of the training staff. “No vital signs were not taken.  Other safeguarding actions were not taken. For me, that’s enough for me to say I need to personally apologize to Jordan’s family.”

Most heartbreakingly, Loh acknowledged that McNair’s death could’ve been prevented.

The press conference came three days after head coach D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave and not long after the attorney representing the family of deceased Terrapins football player Jordan McNair called for Durkin’s dismissal.

Durkin’s leave stemmed from a damning report late last week in which it was alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  That same report, which led to the suspensions of the training staff and strength & conditioning coach as well, also detailed a “toxic” culture within the football program under Durkin, one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse.

Perhaps the most noteworthy comments to come out of the presser, at least when it comes to Durkin’s future as head coach, is the fact that Loh made sure to place the onus for what was described as a misdiagnosed situation on the athletic training staff, not the coaching staff.  It had previously been confirmed that Durkin was in attendance at the workout in which McNair collapsed.

At the press conference, it was also confirmed that head strength & conditioning Rick Court is no longer with the team.   It was subsequently learned that Court resigned after reaching a financial settlement with the university.

Additionally, a four-person committee has been formed by Loh to address the reports of a toxic culture within the football program.  That committee’s findings will likely determine whether or not Durkin returns as the head coach.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was named interim head coach when Durkin was placed on leave; Canada will continue on in that role as long as Durkin remains away from his team.  Canada spent one rocky season as the coordinator at LSU before the pair’s divorce was made final in early January.

Durkin, who came to Maryland in December of 2015 after one season as the defensive coordinator at Michigan, spent the past two seasons with the Terrapins.  In that span, the Terps went 10-15 overall and 5-13 in Big Ten play, with finishes of fifth (2016) and sixth (2017) in the conference’s East division.  This past season, UM went 4-8 and carried a 2-7 record in league play into the offseason.

Billy Murphy, the McNair family’s attorney, stated earlier this month that his law firm is “leaning” toward filing a civil lawsuit in federal court, but will wait until the university wraps up its investigation before choosing a course of action.  That investigation is expected to be completed by the middle of September.

Rick Court releases resignation letter as Maryland strength coach

Rick Court is no longer Maryland’s strength coach, but he is at the center of three separate inquires into Maryland football: one by the school investigating the events leading to Jordan McNair‘s death, another by a law firm hired by the McNair family, and a third by the school peering into the culture of Terps football.

Still, Court is reportedly walking away with a nice chunk of change, according to Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel.

He’s also leaving College Park with his head held high. Court on Tuesday tweeted the resignation letter he submitted to his superiors on Monday. Court indicated he would like to coach again, and did not assign or excuse himself from blame for McNair’s death.

“Jordan McNair’s life and death are what we must all remember to put first as we face the future: What did we learn? How will we improve?,” he wrote. “What can we do to pay tribute to Jordan’s life? The gravity of the situation has deeply impacted my perspective on ‘the why’ I am coaching.”

Meanwhile, D.J. Durkin remains on administrative leave amid the probe(s) into the program.

Maryland opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 against Texas.

2017 finalist Trace McSorely of Penn State headlines Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list

NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 02 TaxSlayer Bowl - Penn State v Georgia
If you thought Watch List Season 2018 had come and gone, you’re sorely (McSorely?) mistaken.

Tuesday morning, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its preseason watch list, which features 49 of the top quarterbacks in the country.  In our annual reminder, the award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.

Headlining this year’s preseason watch group is Penn State’s Trace McSorely, who was a finalist for the 2017 version of the award claimed by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.

All nine FBS conferences are represented, with the Pac-12’s nine and SEC’s seven leading the way.  Next up at six each are the ACC, Big Ten and Conference USA, followed by the Mountain West (five), AAC (three), Big 12 (three), MAC (two) and Sun Belt (one).  One football independent, Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush, made the initial cut as well.

Below is the complete 2018 preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award:

Jake Bentley, South Carolina
David Blough, Purdue
Ross Bowers, Cal
Jake Browning, Washington
Kelly Bryant, Clemson
K.J. Carta-Samuels, Colorado State
Christian Chapman, San Diego State
Keller Chryst, Tennessee
Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State
Eric Dungey, Syracuse
A.J. Erdely, UAB
Ryan Finley, NC State
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
Ty Gangi, Nevada
Will Grier, West Virginia
Justice Hansen, Arkansas State
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin
Tyler Huntley, Utah
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
Daniel Jones, Duke
Kyle Kempt, Iowa State
Hasaan Klugh, UTEP
Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
Drew Lock, Missouri
Jake Luton, Oregon State
Trace McSorley, Penn State
Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State
McKenzie Milton, UCF
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Steven Montez, Colorado
Hayden Moore, Cincinnati
James Morgan, FIU
Shea Patterson, Michigan
Bryce Perkins, Virginia
Gus Ragland, Miami of Ohio
Malik Rosier, Miami
Brett Rypien, Boise State
Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt
J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss
Khalil Tate, Arizona
Alex Thomson, Marshall
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
Brady White, Memphis
Manny Wilkins, Arizona State
Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame

Ohio State new home for West Virginia transfer QB Chris Chugunov

Nearly six months after leaving one Power Five program, Chris Chugunov has landed at another.  Reportedly.

According to a tweet from the Dominion Post‘s Allan Taylor, Chugunov has decided to transfer to Ohio State.  Per the tweet, however, Chugunov is still waiting to enroll in classes at the university.

Per ElevenWarriors.com, the quarterback could be in the Buckeyes’ plans next year.

An Ohio State spokesperson said the Buckeyes “don’t have any additions to the roster at this time,” and Ohio State is currently at its full allotment of 85 scholarships for the 2018 season. Taylor, however, reported that Chugunov has not yet enrolled, which could mean that Chugunov will join the team for the 2019 season.

Back in late February, it was reported that Chugunov had decided to transfer out of the West Virginia football program. The New Jersey native graduated from WVU in May.  If Chugunov doesn’t play this season, he’d have one year of eligibility he could use in 2019.

As the primary backup to Will Grier last season, Chugunov completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bowling Green’s top 2017 sacker out for all of 2018

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Ohio at Bowling Green
Less than three weeks before Bowling Green kicks off its 2018 season, the Falcons’ defense has suffered a significant blow.

According to the Toledo Blade, David Konowalski will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season because of a torn Achilles tendon.  The fifth-year senior defensive end suffered the injury during a scrimmage this past weekend.

As Konowalski has already used his redshirt, it’s unclear at the moment if he’ll be able to gain a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA moving forward.

After playing in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Konowalski has started 24 straight games for the Falcons.  This past season, the Milwaukee, Wis., native tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.5).

In addition to losing one of their most productive players on the defensive side of the ball, Mike Jinks‘ squad will also head into 2018 with a new defensive boss — former Nebraska coordinator Carl Pelini.