Manning Award features 30 QBs on its preseason watch list

Don’t quote me on it, but I do believe we have come to the final preseason watch list of the 2018 offseason. Maybe?

Thursday, the Manning Award released its initial list of the top 30 quarterbacks in the country to watch for the upcoming season, although a player not on this initial list is not necessarily precluded from winning the award. This is the only major award, it should be noted, that is handed out after the bowls, and is named in honor of the quarterbacking triumvirate of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Highlighting this latest watch list are four of the finalists for the 2017 award claimed by Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield — Penn State’s Trace McSorely, UCF’s McKenzie Milton, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and Arizona’s Khalil Tate.

All 10 FBS conferences are represented, led by the SEC’s five and four each from the ACC and Big Ten. The Pac-12 is next with three, while the remaining leagues — the AAC, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC Mountain West and Sun Belt — come in with two apiece. A pair of football independents, Notre Dame and UMass, are also represented.

Of the 30 watch listers, 17 are seniors and 12 are juniors. The lone sophomore is Virginia Tech’s Josh Jackson.

Below is the complete 2018 Manning Award preseason watch list:

Jake Bentley, Jr., South Carolina

Jake Browning, Sr., Washington

A.J. Erdely, Sr., UAB

Caleb Evans, Jr. UL-Monroe

Mason Fine, Jr., North Texas

Ryan Finley, Sr., N.C. State

Nick Fitzgerald, Sr., Mississippi State

Andrew Ford, Sr., Massachusetts

Ty Gangi, Sr., Nevada

Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia

Justice Hansen, Sr., Arkansas State

Ben Hicks, Jr., SMU

Alex Hornibrook, Jr., Wisconsin

Josh Jackson, Soph., Virginia Tech

Daniel Jones, Jr., Duke

Kyle Kempt, Sr., Iowa State

Brian Lewerke, Jr., Michigan State

Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri

Trace McSorley, Sr., Penn State

McKenzie Milton, Jr., Central Florida

Gus Ragland, Sr., Miami (Ohio)

Malik Rosier, Sr., Miami

Nathan Rourke, Jr., Ohio

Brett Rypien, Sr., Boise State

Kyle Shurmur, Sr., Vanderbilt

Nathan Stanley, Jr., Iowa

Jarrett Stidham, Sr., Auburn

Khalil Tate, Jr., Arizona

Manny Watkins, Sr., Arizona State

Brandon Wimbush, Jr., Notre Dame