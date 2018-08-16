AP Photo

Sun Belt confirms Commissioner Karl Benson is stepping down in 2019

There will be a strange sight in college athletics come 2019: Karl Benson will no longer be a commissioner of a conference.

The Sun Belt confirmed on Thursday that Benson, a longtime figure in college sports, will be stepping down when his contract ends on June 30, 2019 after six years on the job.

“I have labored over this decision for several months, but I know that now is the right time to step aside from the Sun Belt and conclude my career as a commissioner and in intercollegiate athletics,” Benson said in a statement. “I am very proud of what the Sun Belt has been able to accomplish since starting here in 2012.  I greatly appreciate the leadership that the Presidents, Chancellors and Athletics Directors have provided both myself and the Sun Belt staff. They give us the needed support to drive the Conference’s existing members and new members to the next level.”

Benson joined the league back in 2012 after the dissolution of the old WAC, where he served as commissioner dating all the way back to 1994. Prior to his stint out West, he also experienced the joys of #MACtion as the commissioner of the MAC for four years and also a staff member at the NCAA national office as well.

A former Boise State baseball player, Benson is listed as the only individual to have ever served as the Commissioner of three FBS/Division I-A conferences. The Sun Belt release stated that the 66-year-old, will eventually move back to Denver once his duties with the league are over next year.

Congrats to Karl on one heck of a run as a commissioner.

LOOK: Oregon unveils new uniforms for 2018 and they’re limiting the options for once

It truly is a new era at Oregon under Mario Cristobal and the biggest representation of that just might be in the Ducks’ uniforms. Well, perhaps that’s the lack of uniforms more to the point.

On Wednesday, the school unveiled their set of uniform combinations for the 2018 season and while there are certainly some colorful designs, the most notable aspect of the launch was the fact that there were only four –yep, count ’em four — different designs the program will use this year.

“These designs are a representation of Coach Cristobal’s direction for the football program: no-nonsense, discipline, strength and speed,” said Todd Van Horne, Nike’s creative director for football, in a statement. “This uniform reflects those values.”

The school added in their release: “The Ducks continue to zig while others zag; on the field, Cristobal wants to pair Oregon’s speed and explosiveness with punishing, physical play from a mammoth offensive line. Nike looked to amplify that philosophy with uniforms that exude strength and dominance through clean, bold reliance on solid colors.”

So gone are the days where there was a new uniform combination for every single game in Eugene, a “tradition” (if you call it that) that really came into vogue at the program under Chip Kelly. Though the options are more limited in 2018, we certainly can’t say that Oregon went conservative at all with their new look given the big, bold numbering and highlighter colors used.

Still, compared to the past, the program is going down right super conservative under Cristobal based on this.

LSU AD confirms discussions for series with Florida State: “Real possibility that could happen”

With one ACC powerhouse already signed, sealed and delivered for a future series, LSU apparently is looking to add the league’s other blue-blood to the future docket as well.

The Baton Rouge Advocate transcribed Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva’s interview with 104.5 FM WNXX and it appears as though Ed Orgeron’s boss is not done adding to the football team’s future schedule by confirming talks with Florida State and others about a potential meeting.

“Yes. We’re in discussions with them. Nothing’s been finalized yet,” said Alleva. “But I’m hopeful something like that will be worked out in the future. I think there’s a real possibility that that could happen.”

Reports of an FSU-LSU meeting on the gridiron surfaced last week but unlike their home-and-home set with Clemson that will take place at both Death Valleys, the series against Florida State would amount to a somewhat neutral site home-and-home. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the plan being discussed is to have the two programs open the 2022 season in New Orleans at the Superdome and do the same to kickoff the 2023 season in Orlando.

While that would certainly not be quite as fun as having the Seminoles in Baton Rouge or the Tigers in Tallahassee, something is better than nothing. The two programs do have a history against each other — nine games total — but the last meeting on the gridiron came back in 1991 and the majority of those meetings took place at Tiger Stadium.

Both schools have plenty of openings in both 2022 and 2023 to accommodate a series and based on Alleva’s comments, it sounds like something will certainly happen between the two programs eventually.

A True Pinstripe Bowl: Notre Dame releases Yankees-inspired uniform for Shamrock Series game

Two of the most iconic — and perhaps disliked — brands in sports will soon be one.

As part of their upcoming Shamrock Series game against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in November, Notre Dame teased their newest set of uniforms from Under Armour and let’s just say it’s easy to spot the influences of the stadium’s regular tenants.

While we only get a brief look at the entire uniform setup in the video released by the school above, it’s a pretty clear nod to the 27 time World Series champions by utilizing their signature pinstripes on the sleeves and pants — plus a Yankees-esque font for the school name on the front. The matte navy helmet looks particularly slick too.

No word on if the Orange will be breaking out some special threads for the game on the opposite sideline but changes are that it will be hard to top what the Irish are doing with their look in the best Shamrock Series uniform yet.

Update: Here’s a shot of the full uniform.

Jordan McNair’s dad, on D.J. Durkin: ‘Of course he should be fired’

The call for a change in leadership at the top of the Maryland football program is quickly reaching a crescendo, with its most important voices speaking out for the first time.

During an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, and as their lawyer has previously done, the parents of Jordan McNair, the 19-year-old Maryland football player who died two weeks after collapsing during a football workout this summer, called for D.J. Durkin to be fired as the Terrapins head coach.

“You send your kid away to college for them to be developed into young people — and that’s physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Martin McNair, Jordan’s father, told the morning show. “And teach our young kids, our young people that we worked so hard to get there, to, ‘Hey, I’m giving my child to you. Keep him safe.’ They did anything but that.

“So of course he should be fired.”

Wednesday night, the University of Maryland announced that it has called a special meeting of its Board of Regents Friday morning at approximately 10:05 ET, with the expectation being that Durkin’s future, as well as that of others, will be discussed and possibly decided on.

At a press conference Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh addressed the ongoing investigation into McNair’s, stating that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.” The president acknowledged that McNair’s death could’ve been prevented, but the football program’s “basically misdiagnosed the situation.”

The press conference came three days after Durkin was placed on administrative leave.

Durkin’s administrative leave and subsequent calls for his job stem from a damning report late last week in which it was alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  That same report, which led to the suspensions of members of the training staff and strength & conditioning coach as well, also detailed a “toxic” culture within the football program under Durkin, one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse.

Durkin, as well as two athletic trainers, remain on leave.  Additionally, head strength & conditioning Rick Court‘s resignation was announced earlier this week.