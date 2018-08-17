LSU QB transfer Lowell Narcisse moves on to Mississippi JUCO

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That certainly didn’t take long.

Wednesday, Lowell Narcisse used his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer out of the LSU football program. One day later, Narcisse confirmed on that same social media site that he “will be attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College this fall.”

Obviously, the quarterback will be eligible to play this coming season for the junior college.

I will be attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community college this fall — Lowell Narcisse Jr. (@L_Narcisse2) August 16, 2018

“I have to do what’s best for me as far as my future and as far as showcasing my abilities,” Narcisse explained during a subsequent radio interview. “I just felt it was the best thing for me to get a fresh start.”

Narcisse, a St. James, LA, product, was a four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt last season after enrolling early as he continued to rehab significant knee injuries he sustained in high school.

In addition to Narcisse, fellow LSU quarterback Justin McMillan announced the same day that he too will be transferring from the Tigers. Those twin departures leave the Tigers with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — Ohio State transfer Joey Burrows and true sophomore Myles Brennan.