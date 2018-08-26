NCAA rule book recognizes UCF’s national championship

Central Florida’s national championship claim apparently just got a lot more legitimate. And they can thank NCAA statisticians for the decision.

The Knights have been claiming a national title from just about the moment they finished off Auburn in the Peach Bowl to complete an undefeated 2017 season. Of course, Alabama memorably defeated Georgia in the, you know, actual national championship game a few days later to claim what just about everyone in the sport (not named UCF) recognizes as the one, true national title via the College Football Playoff.

The NCAA however, seems to officially note both schools’ claims. As eagle-eyed UCF reporter Brandon Helwig points out, the updated 2018 version of the NCAA Football Records Book includes the Knights’ national title that was awarded to them by the Colley Matrix.

The NCAA has officially recognized UCF's 2017 National Championship. Page 115 of their just released 2018 Records Book. No more "so-called" or "self-proclaimed." It really happened. https://t.co/88Y6gokLk9 pic.twitter.com/jr4OZpLP1o — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) August 25, 2018

So… yeah. Congrats UCF fans for getting the recognition you’ve been pining for. Even former head coach Scott Frost isn’t really in favor of the title claim but you’re in the record books so it seems kind of official!

We’re sure all of this news will be taken with a giant roll of the eyes from those in Tuscaloosa though.