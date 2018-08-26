Getty Images

NCAA rule book recognizes UCF’s national championship

By Bryan FischerAug 26, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Central Florida’s national championship claim apparently just got a lot more legitimate. And they can thank NCAA statisticians for the decision.

The Knights have been claiming a national title from just about the moment they finished off Auburn in the Peach Bowl to complete an undefeated 2017 season. Of course, Alabama memorably defeated Georgia in the, you know, actual national championship game a few days later to claim what just about everyone in the sport (not named UCF) recognizes as the one, true national title via the College Football Playoff.

The NCAA however, seems to officially note both schools’ claims. As eagle-eyed UCF reporter Brandon Helwig points out, the updated 2018 version of the NCAA Football Records Book includes the Knights’ national title that was awarded to them by the Colley Matrix.

So… yeah. Congrats UCF fans for getting the recognition you’ve been pining for. Even former head coach Scott Frost isn’t really in favor of the title claim but you’re in the record books so it seems kind of official!

We’re sure all of this news will be taken with a giant roll of the eyes from those in Tuscaloosa though.

Kentucky OL Landon Young will miss season with knee injury


By Bryan FischerAug 26, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
It’s never good to lose a player due to injury but sometimes the position and timing of some injuries can sting a little bit more than usual. Such is certainly the case at Kentucky as the team gears up to start their season.

The school confirmed several reports on Saturday that starting left tackle Landon Young has been lost for the year with a knee injury he suffered in practice just a week out from the team’s season opener against Central Michigan. The Lexington Herald-Leader notes this is the second year in a row the team will make it out of fall camp without their projected starter at the position due to a knee injury.

Young, a junior, will still be able to utilize his redshirt as a bit of a silver lining and have two years left to play. Obviously that’s still rough for the Wildcats in the immediate future however as the team was looking to the offensive lineman for some leadership and quality play with a new quarterback set to take over in the backfield.

Per the Herald-Leader, there are at least a few options to replace Young in the lineup but the depth head coach Mark Stoops and company were counting on will be tested a bit more:

Possible candidates to step in for Young include right tackle George Asafo-Adjei, who has been discussed as having a strong preseason camp, as well as listed tackle backups including transfer E.J. Price and Naasir Watkins, a redshirt freshman.

Still, some extremely rough news for UK right on the eve of the season. It was already starting to look like a bit of a rebuilding year (at least by recent standards) at the program and losing your left tackle at this point certainly doesn’t help.

Ex-Illini QB Jeff George Jr. transferring from Michigan


By John TaylorAug 25, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
Michigan’s expected decision to go with Shea Patterson as its starting quarterback has seen its first personnel casualty.

A U-M spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com Saturday morning that Jeff George Jr. has decided to transfer out of Jim Harbaugh‘s football program.  That confirmation came a day after TheWolverineLounge.com reported not only that George would be transferring, but that he intends to move on to the Pitt Panthers.

On June 12 of this year, George, the son of former Illinois quarterbacking great Jeff George, announced that he would be transferring to U-M five months after leaving his father’s alma mater.

If George does indeed move on to Pitt, he would be eligible to play for the Panthers in 2018.  He would also have another year of eligibility that he could use in 2019.

In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer after throwing for 1,273 yards.  He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.

All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign.  His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Rutgers players reportedly used dark web to pull off credit card fraud scheme


By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
It started, as so many tales on college campuses do, with parking tickets.

Former Rutgers linebacker Brendan DeVera needed money to pay off his parking tickets, so, according to NJ.com, he turned to the dark web to obtain stolen credit card numbers. Once in possession of the numbers, he transferred the stolen money to various Rutgers Express debit cards. He would then take those debit cards to a nearby Barnes & Noble, where he would purchase Visa gift cards, totaling between $211 and $823.

The scheme started on April 22 of this year and eventually roped seven other players in, all of whom have since been booted from the team and face criminal charges.

Someone at Rutgers Dining Services, which oversees the Rutgers Express program, noticed the fraudulent charges and notified the Rutgers Police Department. Rutgers police then began working with prosecutors to build a case.

“While the criminal activity was brought to law enforcement’s attention a couple of months ago, as you can imagine with something like this we need to time to gather the evidence, get the financial records,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey told NJ.com. “Rutgers University Police Department did a very good job on this case. We’ve been able to work with the credit card companies and we’re continuing to work backwards as we move forward with the investigation.’’

Authorities believe DeVera is the ringleader of the group, and as such he faces charges of second degree promoting organized street crime, third degree money laundering, third degree fraudulent use of credit cards, and third degree conspiracy to commit theft by deception. He entered a not guilty plea on Thursday. Other players implicated in the scheme are K.J. GrayEdwin Lopez, Malik Vaccaro-DixonSyhiem SimmonsChristian OnyechiKwabena Marfo and Naijee Jones.

“We are very disappointed and frustrated,” Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs said. “We have been working extremely hard to build a culture of excellence across the department and this news detracts from the great strides we have made. We will continue that work.”

Attorney: Kevin Anderson never hired me to represent Terps in sexual assault case


By Zach BarnettAug 25, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
Attorney Donald Maurice Jackson told the Baltimore Sun Friday that former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson never hired him to represent two former Terps football players in a sexual assault case.

Jackson, a Montgomery, Ala., based lawyer for The Sports Group, said he was already on campus working with a Maryland basketball player when a call came to represent two football players in a case brought forth by another Maryland student.

“I literally walked from the basketball arena over to the football office and sat for the remainder of the evening in the football office,” Jackson told the paper. “My assumption was that everything had gone through channels and it was approved because I don’t even know how the football coaches knew I was even on campus involved in another case.”

Jackson had previously worked with the football program in an eligibility case and was on campus doing the same for a basketball player when the call came. Executive AD Damon Evans notified school president Wallace Loh of an unpaid invoice from Jackson and Anderson quickly emailed Jackson to terminate the relationship.

“I appreciate your efforts and assistance regarding … our student athletes from the University of Maryland,” he wrote. “Per our conversation, the athletic department will compensate you for all billable hours provided up to this point in time, however moving forward, the athletic department will not pay for any services pertaining to [the athletes]. Thank you for your understanding and assistance throughout the process.”

Anderson denied hiring Jackson, and Jackson said earlier that Anderson never hired him.

Jackson continued to represent the players in the case.

“The lawyers continued to represent UMD football players (meeting their ethical obligations), perpetuating an unfair advantage for the accused over their accuser. Even after this inequitable situation was discovered and ordered to be stopped, it continued,” Maryland’s Office of General Counsel said in a statement. “This fact was not reported back to the university administration. If it had, other measures to remedy the inequity, such as providing an attorney for the other party, could have been taken.”

Though Evans notified Loh of Jackson’s presence on campus, Jackson said Evans had to know he was working for Maryland football on the case. “I find it virtually impossible to believe that Damon Evans was not aware that I was representing these football student-athletes, either that day or immediately following that,” he said. “It’s not like I was walking around the University of Maryland campus under the cloak of darkness with a mask on. I was on that campus several times.”

Evans has since been named Maryland’s AD after Anderson resigned in April. Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11.